BreakingNational

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur Airport after bomb threat

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read

An IndiGo flight 6E 2706, which was travelling from Muscat to Delhi with a layover at Kochi, made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport on Tuesday after a bomb threat was received.

According to Lohit Matani, DCP Nagpur, all passengers have been safely deboarded, and an investigation is currently underway. Preliminary checks have not found anything suspicious so far, officials said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Similarly, on Monday, officials informed that Lufthansa flight LH752, which was flying from Frankfurt to Hyderabad, was forced to return to Germany after a bomb threat was received. A committee has been formed to assess the threat as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

According to official sources, the Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa flight took off from Frankfurt on June 15 and was supposed to reach its destination early this morning. However, after an email was received at Hyderabad airport about targeting the flight with a bomb at 6:01 PM on June 15, out of an abundance of caution, the flight was advised to return.

“A bomb threat assessment committee was formed, and all procedures were followed as per SOP. In the interest of safety, the airline was advised to divert back to the origin or the nearest suitable airport,” said an official source.

Earlier, Lufthansa airline told ANI, “We did not receive a permit to land in Hyderabad, and that’s why the aircraft took a U-turn and returned.”

Meanwhile, a Lufthansa spokesperson said that the flight was diverted out of an abundance of caution, and that the passengers were provided accommodation as they departed for Hyderabad.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Lufthansa flight LH752 from Frankfurt to Hyderabad returned to its point of departure after authorities were made aware of a bomb threat posted on social media,” the spokesperson said, adding further, “The safety of our passengers and crew is Lufthansa’s highest priority.

Affected passengers were provided with accommodation in Frankfurt and will be continuing their journey to Hyderabad today.”

The Hyderabad airport said earlier that the flight was diverted as it had still not entered Indian airspace, as the threat was received.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

In a similar incident on June 13, a Delhi-bound Air India flight coming from Thailand’s Phuket received a bomb threat and made an emergency landing on the island, according to airport authorities. The Air India flight AI 379 took off from Phuket at 9.30 and was on its way to New Delhi before it was diverted. (ANI)

Water level in Yamuna reaches 208.46 metres, low-lying nearby areas flooded
IMF Executive Director KV Subramanian praises India’s GST revenue and robust GDP growth
Traffic stopped on Jammu-Srinagar Highway due to road repair work
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah crowned as ICC Player of the Month for December 2024
Mandeep Kaur reviews functioning of Urban Local Bodies of Kashmir
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Union Home Secretary chairs review meeting on security preparations for Amarnath Yatra
Next Article IRGC launches successful missile attack on Major center of Zionist regime’s Mossad spy Agency in Tel Aviv
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

IRGC launches successful missile attack on Major center of Zionist regime’s Mossad spy Agency in Tel Aviv
Developing Story World
Union Home Secretary chairs review meeting on security preparations for Amarnath Yatra
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
Iran’s Senior-Most Military Official Ali Shadmani killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Breaking World
Road Accident at Srinagar’s Rajbagh Riverfront leaves Two Minors injured 
Breaking Kashmir