Breaking

IndiGo Flight from Delhi to Sgr faces hailstorm lands safely at Srinagar airport

Irfan Yattoo
Irfan Yattoo
1 Min Read

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar faced bad weather, including a hailstorm, on Tuesday evening. The pilot reported an emergency to Srinagar Air Traffic Control but managed to land the plane safely at around 6:30 PM.

The flight, with 227 passengers and crew, was not harmed. However, the airline has grounded the plane for a detailed check and repairs.

A Srinagar Airport spokesman said, “The pilot reported an emergency because of weather turbulence. The plane landed safely, and everyone on board is safe. Ground staff were ready to help.”

Officials are checking the aircraft for any damage caused by the hail. Passengers were safely helped off the plane. IndiGo will share more information after inspecting the aircraft.

Unidentified male body recovered from  Jhelum in Srinagar 
Michael Bracewell equals MS Dhoni’s record with blazing ton
Div Com Kashmir reviews working of Health, School Education & FCS&CA Departments
Burglary Case solved in Budgam, two accused arrested: Police
DHSK holds Workshop for implementation of measures to prevent interference of tobacco industry into public health policies
Share This Article
Previous Article BSF crushed infiltration bid of 50 terrorists facilitated by Pakistan during Op Sindoor in Samba: DIG Mand
Next Article Dharma has won & Adharma has surrendered before your weapons & might: LG Sinha to Soldiers
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Zero tolerance against terrorism”: First all-party delegation departs under Operation Sindoor
Breaking
Waqf is not essential part of Islam, its a charity: Centre to SC
Breaking National
NC demands restoration of J&K’s “special status”, condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Dharma has won & Adharma has surrendered before your weapons & might: LG Sinha to Soldiers
Breaking