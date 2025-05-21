IndiGo Flight from Delhi to Sgr faces hailstorm lands safely at Srinagar airport

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar faced bad weather, including a hailstorm, on Tuesday evening. The pilot reported an emergency to Srinagar Air Traffic Control but managed to land the plane safely at around 6:30 PM.

The flight, with 227 passengers and crew, was not harmed. However, the airline has grounded the plane for a detailed check and repairs.

A Srinagar Airport spokesman said, “The pilot reported an emergency because of weather turbulence. The plane landed safely, and everyone on board is safe. Ground staff were ready to help.”

Officials are checking the aircraft for any damage caused by the hail. Passengers were safely helped off the plane. IndiGo will share more information after inspecting the aircraft.