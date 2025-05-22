Top Stories

IndiGo Flight encounters hailstorm on Delhi-Sgr route, lands safely

Flight makes emergency landing in Sgr due to weather-related turbulence, passengers safe: Spokesman

Irfan Yattoo
Irfan Yattoo
2 Min Read

Srinagar, May 21: An IndiGo flight en route from Delhi to Srinagar encountered severe turbulence due to a hailstorm on Wednesday evening, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency with the Srinagar Air Traffic Control (ATC).
The aircraft, operating under call sign 6E2142 and bearing registration number VT-IMD, was flying through turbulent weather when the crew issued an emergency alert.
Despite the challenging conditions, the flight landed safely at Srinagar International Airport at approximately 1830 hours.
All 227 passengers and crew onboard were unharmed. The airline has since declared the aircraft “Aircraft on Ground” (AOG), indicating that it will undergo thorough technical inspection and repairs before resuming operations.
Confirming the incident, Srinagar Airport Spokesman said the pilot of IndiGo flight 6E2142 reported an emergency due to weather-related turbulence. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew are safe.
The situation was handled promptly, and necessary ground support was in place.”
He further added that preliminary checks are being conducted to assess any potential damage to the aircraft, likely caused by hail impact.
Passengers were safely deboarded and provided assistance by ground personnel. IndiGo is expected to issue a detailed statement after a complete technical evaluation, he said.
Earlier, some passengers described the ordeal as their worst flying experience.
One passenger, Hakeem Owais, shared his account on X, saying, “I was on this flight… We just landed, and it’s a miracle we did. There was panic, people were screaming… everyone was terrified.”

PoK is crown jewel of India, foreign territory to Pak: Rajnath
Eid-ul-Adha holidays on June 29-30: Govt
Shawwal crescent not sighted, Eid ul-Fitr tomorrow: Grand Mufti
J&K Assembly polls soon, statehood to be restored: PM Modi
CM continues consultations on budget with key J&K stakeholders
Share This Article
Previous Article MeT forecasts weeklong intense heatwave in J&K till May 27
Next Article BSF thwarts major infiltration bid during Op Sindoor in Samba: DIG Mand
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

India’s might displayed in 23 minutes: LG on Op Sindoor
Top Stories
IGP Kashmir reviews security measures for safe SANJY-2025, Muharram
Top Stories
BSF thwarts major infiltration bid during Op Sindoor in Samba: DIG Mand
Top Stories
MeT forecasts weeklong intense heatwave in J&K till May 27
Top Stories