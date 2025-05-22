IndiGo Flight encounters hailstorm on Delhi-Sgr route, lands safely

Srinagar, May 21: An IndiGo flight en route from Delhi to Srinagar encountered severe turbulence due to a hailstorm on Wednesday evening, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency with the Srinagar Air Traffic Control (ATC).

The aircraft, operating under call sign 6E2142 and bearing registration number VT-IMD, was flying through turbulent weather when the crew issued an emergency alert.

Despite the challenging conditions, the flight landed safely at Srinagar International Airport at approximately 1830 hours.

All 227 passengers and crew onboard were unharmed. The airline has since declared the aircraft “Aircraft on Ground” (AOG), indicating that it will undergo thorough technical inspection and repairs before resuming operations.

Confirming the incident, Srinagar Airport Spokesman said the pilot of IndiGo flight 6E2142 reported an emergency due to weather-related turbulence. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew are safe.

The situation was handled promptly, and necessary ground support was in place.”

He further added that preliminary checks are being conducted to assess any potential damage to the aircraft, likely caused by hail impact.

Passengers were safely deboarded and provided assistance by ground personnel. IndiGo is expected to issue a detailed statement after a complete technical evaluation, he said.

Earlier, some passengers described the ordeal as their worst flying experience.

One passenger, Hakeem Owais, shared his account on X, saying, “I was on this flight… We just landed, and it’s a miracle we did. There was panic, people were screaming… everyone was terrified.”