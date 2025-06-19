Breaking

IndiGo Flight Bound for leh Returns to Delhi Due to Technical Issue 

"The aircraft is undergoing necessary maintenance before resuming operations,"confirms Indigo Airlines

RK Online Desk
IndiGo Flight Bound for leh Returned to Delhi on Thursday Due to Technical Issue.

In a post on X, the News Agency ANI wrote, “Indigo flight 6E 2006 operating from Delhi to Leh today, returned to origin due to a technical issue which caused operational restrictions to land in Leh.”

“As per procedures, the pilot returned back to Delhi. The aircraft is undergoing necessary maintenance before resuming operations. In the meanwhile, an alternative aircraft has been arranged to fly the customers to Leh: IndiGo airline” the post reads.

 

