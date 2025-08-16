BreakingNational

IndiGo aircraft’s tail strikes runway during go-around at Mumbai airport

ANI
ANI
1 Min Read

An IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft operating from Bangkok experienced a tail strike at the Mumbai airport on Saturday while “executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions,” the airline said.

The airline assured that all passengers and crew on board were safe.

According to an official statement from IndiGo, during the manoeuvre, the tail of the aircraft touched the runway at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Despite the occurrence, the aircraft later made a safe landing on a subsequent approach.

“On August 16, 2025, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway while executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions in Mumbai. Thereafter, the aircraft carried out another approach and landed safely,” the statement reads.

Following the standard protocol, the aircraft will go through necessary checks/ repairs and regulatory clearance before resuming operations, the statement further said.

IndiGo emphasised that safety remains its top priority, stating, “At IndiGo, the safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft is our top priority. We are making all efforts to minimise any subsequent impact on our operations due to this incident.” (ANI)

SMHS Hospital Srinagar Handles 10k Visitors Daily; Emergency Dept Serves 3,200 Patients
Aditya-L1 takes selfie, images of Earth and Moon
No captains’ meet, photoshoot for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Man Arrested For Using Fake Yatra Card At Baltal: Police
GOC White Knight Corps reviews security in J&K’s Poonch
Share This Article
Previous Article “Meeting with President Putin went really well”, says Trump after Alaska Summit
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Meeting with President Putin went really well”, says Trump after Alaska Summit
Breaking World
Rana conducts extensive tour of landslide-affected areas of Surankote, Mendhar
Breaking
“We are strongly against any terrorist attack, stand by people of India”: South Korean Foreign Minister condemns Pahalgam terror attack
Breaking National
IGP Kashmir Chairs Crime & Security Review Meeting At PCR Kashmir
Breaking Kashmir