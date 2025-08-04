India’s youth will shape 21st century: LG Sinha

JAMMU, AUG3:“The 21st century is India’s century, it is written in stone.” With this powerful assertion, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the youth at the Viksit Bharat–Yuva Connect Programme’s valedictory ceremony held at the University of Jammu today.

Speaking at the event, the Lieutenant Governor said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is steadily moving toward reclaiming its rightful place as a global leader—and it is the country’s young generation that will play the most crucial role in this transformative journey.

He emphasised that the foremost objective is to empower youth to become informed, action-oriented citizens who can contribute significantly to the growth and development of Jammu and Kashmir. Innovation, aspiration, and a drive for change, he noted, are essential attributes of today’s youth and will be instrumental in shaping a progressive society.

Encouraging students to stay attuned to the needs of society and commit themselves to nation-building, the Lieutenant Governor remarked:

“The human mind is the greatest miracle and the most powerful force in the universe. Our youth must channel this strength to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat. You must strive to live your aspirations fully and shape the future, while pursuing new dimensions of consciousness alongside modern innovation.”

Earlier in the programme, Lieutenant Governor Sinha highlighted the role of the Yuva Connect Programme, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, and its use of the My Bharat platform to bridge the gap between policymakers and the youth through dialogue and engagement.

He also praised the University of Jammu for its transformative initiatives and for providing a platform that enables students to realise their full potential. Educational institutions, he said, must adopt a global perspective to remain relevant in today’s fast-changing world.

“Our immediate goal should be to make India the third-largest economy in the world,” he stated.

The Lieutenant Governor also felicitated the winners of pre-event activities organized under the Viksit Bharat–Yuva Connect Programme. On the occasion, participants took the Viksit Bharat Shapath—a pledge to contribute toward building a developed India.

Prof. UmeshRai, Vice Chancellor of the University of Jammu, provided an overview of the various activities conducted under the programme.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials, heads of departments, faculty members, staff, and students.