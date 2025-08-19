BreakingNationalSEOSports

India’s squad for ACC Asia Cup 2025 Announced: India’s Asia Cup Schedule

India's squad for ACC Asia Cup 2025 announced

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The Senior Men’s Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup, which will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. There were several surprise selections in India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, which was announced by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. The squad was revealed following a meeting between BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and the selection committee.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

Asia Cup Live: Indian Cricket Team schedule

India’s group fixtures in the Asia Cup:

  1. 10 September – UAE v India, Dubai
  2. 14 September – India v Pakistan, Dubai
  3. 19 September – India v Oman, Dubai.
Light rain in parts of Delhi, brings relief from scorching heat
Education Ministry releases report on Performance Grading Index for States, UTs
Akanksha Vyavahare creates national weightlifting record in 40kg category at Khelo India tournament
Govt announces 30 days summer vacation for Polytechnics of J&K
Land mines exploded after forest fire rages at LoC Poonch
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article RDD sounds alarm on fake NMMS MGNREGA App, FIR lodged
Next Article ICRISAT delegations meets CM Omar Abdullah, explores agricultural self-reliance for J&K
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

ICRISAT delegations meets CM Omar Abdullah, explores agricultural self-reliance for J&K
Breaking Kashmir
RDD sounds alarm on fake NMMS MGNREGA App, FIR lodged
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
BJP’s Dr. Abhijeet slams CM Omar Abdullah’s insensitivity over Kishtwar, Kathua tragedy
Breaking Jammu
CM Omar Abdullah sanctions financial assistance for victims of Badhaal tragedy
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News