India’s squad for ACC Asia Cup 2025 Announced: India’s Asia Cup Schedule

The Senior Men’s Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup, which will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. There were several surprise selections in India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, which was announced by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. The squad was revealed following a meeting between BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and the selection committee.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

Asia Cup Live: Indian Cricket Team schedule

India’s group fixtures in the Asia Cup: