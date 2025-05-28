India’s rise to 4th largest economy reflects Modi govt’s vision: BJP

Jammu, May 27: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson for Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Abhijeet Jasrotia on Tuesday congratulated the countrymen on India’s rise to become the 4th largest economy in the world, surpassing Japan with a GDP of $4.19 trillion.

Addressing a press conference here along with Media Incharge Dr Pardeep Mahotra and senior leader CA Rajeev Gupta, Dr Jasrotia said, “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over in 2014, the economic condition of the country was deteriorating. Inflation had reached alarming levels, peaking at 12.3% in 2010. The decade under UPA I and II was marred by rampant corruption, scams, and economic mismanagement. It was rightly termed the ‘scam decade’.”

He said the people were weary of corruption scandals, and Modi’s emergence as a decisive leader with a strong image led to the BJP’s historic victory in 2014.

The BJP leader said many mocked the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme and Jan Dhan Yojana, which has now ensured that the Funds meant for the poor go directly into their accounts without leakage. “This is a major achievement, when compared to what former PM Rajiv Gandhi once admitted that only 15 paise of every rupee reached the poor,” he said.

Dr Jasrotia said that over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty despite numerous global and domestic challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, two major wars and an ongoing global economic slowdown.

“Modi ji’s mantra of ‘Aapda Mein Avsar’ (Opportunity in Crisis) has turned adversities into stepping stones for growth. Today, overtaking Japan to become the fourth-largest economy is proof that the nation is on the right path,” he remarked.

Rajeev Gupta, presenting a detailed economic overview, said that India’s per capita income has increased sixfold in the last 11 years. “India’s GDP growth rate is over 6.5%, the fastest among major economies. Inflation has been brought down to 3.16% as of April 2025, the lowest in recent years. Every sector of the economy, from agriculture to manufacturing and services, is registering sustained growth. The average annual income has risen to approximately Rs 1.8 lakh,” he said.

Gupta shared updated figures showing India’s entry into the top 4 global economies, surpassing Japan and now trailing only the United States, China, and Germany.

Dr Pardeep Mahotra, in his concluding remarks, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to “Viksit Bharat by 2047”, terming this a significant moment of celebration and resolve for the future of Bharat. “This is just the beginning. With the support of the people and the visionary leadership of PM Modi, we are confident that India will emerge as a fully developed nation by the 100th year of independence,” he said.