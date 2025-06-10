India’s rapid transformation driven by Jan Bhagidari: PM

NEW DELHI, JUNE 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored the significant trans-formation India has undergone over the past eleven years under the leadership of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government.

Highlighting the nation’s development trajectory, the Prime Minister credited the unwavering focus on good governance and the active involvement of 140 crore citizens as the driving force behind India’s transformation across various sectors.

Reaffirming the government’s guiding principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, Modi stated that the NDA administration has delivered pathbreaking reforms with speed, scale, and sensitivity.

He noted that from driving economic growth to ensuring social upliftment, the government has prioritized people-centric, inclusive, and holistic development. “India today is not just the fastest-growing major economy, but also a key global voice on pressing issues such as climate action and digital innovation,” the Prime Minister said.

Reflecting on the government’s achievements, Shri Modi added, “We are proud of our collective success but at the same time, we look ahead with hope, confidence, and a renewed resolve to build a Viksit Bharat.”

The Prime Minister also emphasized that the past eleven years have brought substantial improve-ments in quality of life and enhanced ‘Ease of Living’ for citizens across the country.

In an effort to further engage citizens in the country’s development narrative, Shri Modi urged people to explore India’s transformative journey through the NaMo App, which showcases the government’s key initiatives and milestones in an interactive and accessible format. The app fea-tures games, quizzes, surveys, videos, infographics, and articles designed to inform, engage, and inspire.

Calling on citizens to join the Vikas Yatra, the Prime Minister invited the public to learn more about India’s growth story through both the NaMo App and official government platforms.

Sharing his message on social media platform X, the Prime Minister posted: “A clear focus on good governance and transformation!

Powered by the blessings and collective participation of 140 crore Indians, India has witnessed rapid transformations across diverse sectors.

Guided by the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, the NDA Government has delivered pathbreaking changes with speed, scale and sensitivity.

From economic growth to social upliftment, the focus has been on people-centric, inclusive and all-round progress.

India today is not just the fastest-growing major economy, but also a key global voice on pressing issues like climate action and digital innovation.

We are proud of our collective success but at the same time, we look ahead with hope, confi-dence and a renewed resolve to build a Viksit Bharat!”