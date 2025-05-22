India’s might displayed in 23 minutes: LG on Op Sindoor

Srinagar, May 21: Calling ‘Operation Sindoor’ a historic turning point in the nation’s fight against terrorism, the Lieutenant Governor said that “Operation Sindoor has drawn a new red line. In just 23 minutes, India brought the masterminds of Pakistani terrorism to their knees. If they dare raise their eyes again toward Mother India, not a single area of theirs would remain untouched by punishment.”

Sinha, while reviewing the security situation along the borders of Poonch, Rajouri and Nowshera, said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is prioritising the enhancement of border infrastructure and security. He stressed that efforts are underway to construct individual and community bunkers across Jammu and Kashmir under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme to ensure better protection for residents in border areas.

During his visit to Poonch and Nowshera, the Lieutenant Governor met with families who lost loved ones in recent cross-border shelling by Pakistan, offering deep condolences and assuring the families of comprehensive government support, including jobs for the next of kin of those killed.

“The proper rehabilitation of affected families is my top priority,” Sinha remarked, adding that ex-gratia relief and other necessary assistance had already been extended. “The Government of India is fully committed to further support the affected families,” he confirmed.

Addressing the bravery soldiers in Poonch, Sinha lauded their courage in ‘Operation Sindoor’, which he described as a decisive victory for Bharat. “The bravery and invincible power of our soldiers have ensured a decisive victory for Bharat,” he said. He also emphasised that the operation had sent a clear message to Pakistan, stating, “This operation has proved that every inch of Pakistan’s land is now within the crosshairs of our forces. The enemy knows that any future misadventure will lead to its destruction.”

He continued, “Dharma has won, and Adharma has surrendered before your weapons and might. I am proud that in just a few days, our brave soldiers broke the back of the enemy. Today, 140 crore citizens are remembering your valour, courage, and sacrifice.”

Later in the day, the Lieutenant Governor visited Rajouri, where he met families affected by the recent cross-border shelling. He also visited Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri to inquire about the condition of those injured in the attacks.

During a meeting with district officials, Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, briefed the LG on relief measures, the availability of essential supplies, medical services, the extent of damage to property and livestock, and the need for additional bunkers in vulnerable areas.

The Lieutenant Governor also paid homage to Additional District Development Commissioner Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, who lost his life due to the enemy shelling while serving in a civilian area. In Nowshera, LG Sinha inspected damaged residential properties and interacted with local residents to understand their grievances firsthand.

“The government stands with the people of border areas. Relief, rehabilitation, and security enhancement remain our top priorities,” Sinha said.

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor condemned Pakistan’s act of targeting civilians and religious institutions, such as Temples, Mosques, and Gurudwaras, in an attempt to provoke communal unrest. “They came down to attacking sacred sites to divide our society,” he said, emphasising that the Indian Army’s response was swift and powerful. “In just three days, Pakistan was on its knees, begging the world to save it,” he noted, adding that India had made it clear that when provoked, the nation would act decisively and with strength.

The Lieutenant Governor assured the people that no military installation in Pakistan would remain unknown to the Indian Army. “If they dare again, the response will be even more severe.”

During his visit to Gurudwara Dera Santpura Nangali Sahib in Poonch, LG Sinha paid rich tributes to the civilians of Poonch who were martyred in the recent cross-border shelling and terrorist attacks.

Addressing a gathering, he assured full government support to the families of the victims and promised rehabilitation measures, including government jobs for the next of kin of the victims.

“By the grace of God and with efforts from the administration, all the injured are recovering well,” he said, recalling the painful memories of the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people, mostly tourists. The attack shook the nation and led to widespread public outrage.

In response to the national sentiment, the Indian Army swiftly carried out a tough operation on the night of May 6-7, destroying nine terror camps and eliminating over 100 terrorists. “The operation was carried out to target the terrorists and their hideouts, not civilians or military establishments,” Sinha emphasised.

While addressing the tragic loss of lives, the Lieutenant Governor said, “This is not the time for politics. The central government and J&K administration have already released financial aid exceeding Rs. 16 lakhs, and free treatment, medicines, and other facilities have been arranged for the injured.”

He also assured that the administration is committed to supporting the affected families. “The process of identifying victims and assessing damages is underway, and further support will follow,” he added. He confirmed that the family members of the deceased, especially the closest next of kin, would soon be offered government jobs.

Sinha acknowledged the broader conspiracy behind such attacks, which were meant to create religious divisions. He stated, “It was a well-planned act to divide Hindus, Sikhs, and Muslims, but such conspiracies will never succeed.”

He praised the Sikh community for its courage and unity, reiterating that the government would take all steps to address the issues and demands raised by the affected families.

Later, the Lieutenant Governor visited the Dungus area affected due to shelling, and also took stock of the situation during a meeting with senior administrative and district officials at Poonch.

The Lieutenant Governor directed for necessary measures to ensure restoration of all essential services and supplies and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) to the Divisional Commissioner’s Office and the Chief Secretary’s Office.

He further instructed for taking comprehensive assessment for requirements and construction of bunkers, upgradation of medical services at District hospital and strengthening Civil Defence system.

The Lieutenant Governor also appreciated the local administration and security forces for their prompt and responsive measures for the safety and rehabilitation of affected families. The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo; IG Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Ramesh Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Vikas Kundal and other senior officials.