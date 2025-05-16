India’s fight against terrorism now part of national defence doctrine: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India’s fight against terrorism is not just a matter of security, it has now become a part of the national defence doctrine, and we will root out this hybrid and proxy warfare.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was addressing the air warriors at the Bhuj Air Force Station in Gujarat on Friday.

He asserted that the current ceasefire means that India has kept Pakistan on probation based on its behaviour. If the behaviour improves, he said the harshest punishment will be given if there is any disturbance.

The Defence Minister made it clear that Operation Sindoor is not yet over.

“Our actions were just a trailer. We will show the full picture, if need be. ‘Attacking and eliminating terrorism’ is the new normal of the new India,” said Rajnath Singh.

Stating that Pakistan has again started to rebuild its terror infrastructure destroyed by India, Rajnath Singh called upon the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reconsider its one-billion-dollar assistance to Islamabad and refrain from providing any support in future as well.

“Pakistan will spend the tax collected from its citizens to give around Rs 14 crore to Masood Azhar, the head of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist organisation, even though he is a UN-designated terrorist. The Pakistan government has also announced financial assistance to rebuild the terror infrastructure of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed located in Muridke and Bahawalpur,” he said.

“Certainly, a large part of the IMF’s one billion dollars in assistance will be used to fund the terror infrastructure. Will this not be considered indirect funding by the IMF, an international organisation? Any financial assistance to Pakistan is no less than terror funding. The funds India gives to the IMF should not be used, directly or indirectly, to create terror infrastructure in Pakistan or any other country,” said Rajnath Singh.

Singh commended the effective role played by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Operation Sindoor, which is being appreciated by the world.

Lauding the air warriors for eliminating the terror camps in Pakistan and Pok in just 23 minutes, he said, “When missiles were dropped inside the enemy territory, the world heard the echoes of India’s valour and might”. He added that IAF spearheaded this campaign against terrorism, and during the operation, it not only dominated the enemy but also decimated them.”

He highlighted that India’s fighter aircraft are capable of striking every corner of Pakistan without crossing the border.

“The world has witnessed how the IAF destroyed terror camps and later Pakistan’s airbases. IAF provided proof that India’s war policy and technology had changed. They conveyed the message of New India that we are not just dependent on weapons and platforms imported from abroad. Still, Made in India equipment has become a part of our military power. The weapons manufactured in India are also impenetrable,” he said.

He added that Pakistan has itself accepted the power of the ‘BrahMos’ missile. He said that this Made in India missile showed Pakistan the light of day in the darkness of night. He also lauded India’s air defence system, in which Akash and other radar systems made by DRDO have played a tremendous role.

After interacting with the brave Indian Army soldiers at Badami Bagh Cantt in Srinagar on May 15 and the air warriors and soldiers in Bhuj today, Rajnath Singh stated that he is once again convinced that India’s borders are completely safe.

“I’ve witnessed the highest level of enthusiasm and patriotism among the soldiers on both fronts. What our forces did during Operation Sindoor has filled the country with pride,” he said.

Singh stated that Bhuj had been a witness to India’s victory over Pakistan in 1965 and 1971. He termed Bhuj as a land of patriotism where soldiers stand tall with an unshakable resolve to protect national interests.

He expressed gratitude to the air warriors and other brave soldiers of the Armed Forces and BSF for their service to the motherland.

Reiterating the central government’s commitment to continuously equip the Armed Forces with the latest weapons/platforms and modern infrastructure, Rajnath Singh stated that a strong nation respects its military and provides it with resources, technology and every support.

He highlighted earlier that India was heavily dependent on imports, but today, it manufactures indigenous equipment such as artillery systems, radar systems, missile shields, drones, and counter-drones.

“We are becoming exporters from importers, and this is just the beginning,” he said.

Rajnath Singh stated that the people of India, the government, the armed forces and other security agencies displayed unity and understanding in this fight against terrorism, with every citizen participating like a soldier.

He stated that the Government and the people stand shoulder-to-shoulder with its forces at every step and said, “Together, we will completely eradicate terrorism from the region, and no one dares to cast an evil eye on the sovereignty of the nation”.

The Defence Minister paid homage to the innocent lives lost in Pahalgam and the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Sindoor. He wished the injured soldiers a speedy recovery.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and other senior IAF officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)