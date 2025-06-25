India’s ascent to pedestal of Viksit Bharat has started via space: Jitendra Singh after Axiom 4 mission

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday lauded the successful liftoff to ISS by Axiom 4 mission piloted by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla stating that “India’s ascent to the pedestal of Viksit Bharat has started via space.”

The Union Minister highlighted that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla who is “possibly” the most important member of the Axiom 4 mission and will perform seven crucial experiments designed by the Indian institutes.

India’s ascent to the pedestal of Viksit Bharat has started via space. Shubhanshu Shukla is possibly the most crucial member of this mission as he performs seven crucial experiments designed by Indian institutes. These will be of vital importance to all agencies across the world”, Jitendra Singh told reporters.

Singh further praised the efforts of the founding fathers of the Indian Space Program, Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan. He stated that it was their “vindication” that the mission had to happen under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is indeed the vindication of the founding fathers of India’s space program, Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan. It is so that this vindication of our founding fathers had to happen under the leadership of PM Modi”, the Union Minister added.

Jitendra Singh was seen distributing sweets after the successful liftoff of Axiom 4 mission to Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green, Frances Adamson AC, Governor of South Australia, and others

The Axiom Mission 4 launched aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 2:31 am Eastern Time (12 Noon IST).

This is the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The crew is travelling to the orbiting laboratory on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The targeted docking time is approximately 7 am Eastern Time (4pm IST) on Thursday, June 26.

Once docked, the astronauts plan to spend up to 14 days aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting a mission comprised of science, outreach, and commercial activities. Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, is in command of the mission, while Indian Space Research Organization Astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla serves as pilot. The two mission specialists are European Space Agency project astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary.

The astronauts are using the new Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit which provides them with advanced capabilities for space exploration while providing NASA with commercially developed human systems needed to access, live and work on and around the Moon.

The advanced spacesuits ensure astronauts are equipped with high-performing, robust equipment and are designed to accommodate a wide range of crew members.

The Ax-4 mission is going to be conducting major research. The research complement includes around 60 scientific studies and activities representing 31 countries, including the U.S., India, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, UAE, and nations across Europe.

This will be the most research and science-related activities conducted on an Axiom Space mission aboard the International Space Station to dateNASA and ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) are collaborating to launch several scientific investigations. (ANI)