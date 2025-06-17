“Indian students in Tehran moved out of city”: MEA asks other Indians in Iran’s capital city to leave

Amid escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety.

It stated that other Indians who can manage to leave the city on their own have been advised to move of the city in view of the developing situation.

In a press release, MEA stated, “Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy. Other residents who are self sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation.”

According to the statement, some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Iran and the embassy remains in touch with the community to extend all feasible assistance.

The MEA stated, “The Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance. Further advisories may be issued given the fluid situation.”

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered the fifth day on Tuesday, with both sides trading missile strikes. Civilians in key areas face waves of attacks. At least 224 people have been killed in Iran since the hostilities started while 24 people have been killed in Israel, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, Indian Embassy in Iran has asked all Indian nationals who are in Tehran and not in touch with the embassy to contact the Embassy of India in Tehran immediately and provide their location and contact numbers.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Iran stated, “All Indian Nationals who are in Tehran and not in touch with the Embassy are requested to contact the Embassy of India in Tehran immediately and provide their Location and Contact numbers. Kindly contact: +989010144557; +989128109115; +989128109109”

In another post on X, Indian Embassy stated, “All Indian Nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources, are advised to move to a safe location outside the City.”

Earlier in the day, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that a 24×7 Control Room has been established in MEA considering ongoing developments in Iran and Israel.

Jaiswal stated, “A 24×7 Control Room has been established in Ministry of External Affairs in view of the ongoing developments in Iran and Israel. The contact details of the control room are as under: 1800118797 (Toll free) +91-11-23012113 +91-11-23014104 +91-11-23017905 +91-9968291988 (Whatsapp) [email protected].”

“In addition, the Embassy of India in Tehran, Iran has set up a 24×7 emergency helpline with contact details below For call only : 1. +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109 For WhatsApp: 2. +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709. 3. Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036 4. Zahedan: +98 9396356649 [email protected],” he added.

Last week, Israel launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, in a military operation, named “Operation Rising Lion,” in response to which Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israeli cities.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement posted on social media platform X, that Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival,” adding that the mission would continue “for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”

In response to Israel’s action, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched a large-scale drone and missile operation targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres. (ANI)