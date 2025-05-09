Indian Railways announces special trains from Jammu, Udhampur to Delhi

Indian Railways has planned to run multiple special trains from Jammu and Udhampur to Delhi in view of the current situation, as per an official statement.

According to official information, Train number 04612 is planned to depart from Jammu at 10:45 am. The special train comprised 12 unreserved coaches and 12 reserved coaches for general and reserved category passengers.

In addition, a 20-coach Vande Bharat rake has also been planned as a special train scheduled to depart from Udhampur at 12:45 pm.

The train is set to run via Jammu and Pathankot, connecting the northern districts to the national capital. Further, another 22-coach fully reserved LHB special train was planned to depart from Jammu around 7:00 pm (19:00 hrs) on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, on Friday, acting on the instructions of Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore District SP and the Guntakal Railway SP, the Dog Squad, GRP team, and Santhapeta police personnel jointly conducted thorough inspections at Nellore Railway Station.

The checks included railway platforms, train coaches, and the parcel office.

Railway DSP Muralidhar said, “After the Pahalgam attack, we started checks at Nellore Railway Station, following instructions from the Director General of Police, AP, and the SRP of Guntakal. The local inspector, three town inspectors, and about 100 personnel from the GRP, RPF, and town police, along with the dog squad and BD team, were all involved in checking the station.”

“We inspected every platform, train, and the entire station area. We divided the area into six teams to cover it thoroughly, and checks were also carried out at stations in Gudur, Nellore, Kavali, Vongole, and Chirala. Local police helped by inspecting the areas around the stations, including hotels, lodges, and bus stands,” he added.

Railway DSP Muralidhar said that this was a precautionary drill after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Local police also supported the searches at and around the station. (ANI)