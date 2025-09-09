Indian Knowledge System (IKS)

Follow us on

With each passing day the international scenario is fast moving towards uncertainty due to the turbulence caused by the socio-economic crisis that is the outcome of the material pursuits meant to satisfy the desires by humans based on external satisfaction. This has raised many ethical questions that need to be addressed if the human race is to be saved from degeneration at all levels of existence. The foremost issue that concerns us all is the overdependence on Artificial Intelligence (AI). This has rendered human wisdom and intellect redundant because at all levels of learning the usage of the AI is leading to depletion of human innovation as people all across the globe have stopped applying their brains when they need to indulge in decision making. This has led to mechanization of human activity. The result is rupture of human-human relations causing disruption of life and end of socialization. At the same time the young generation has been made addicted to AI for very small things. What is alarming is that the governments in all developing nations are encouraging the practice of AI usage where there is no need to do that. A pertinent question that arises is that when the decisions are to be taken for the welfare of the humans then why the usage of AI and not the human brain. We are creating a self-invented monster that is staring at humanity. It has not only enslaved the humans but ended their capacity to think. All human decisions have been rendered inhuman as the answers for the human problems are being sought from the AI. What will be the fate of the human race even after a decade if this dependence on AI continues? No one knows but one thing is clear that humans will lose their capacity to think and implement their decisions to day to day issues. This will create an artificial ecosystem in which there is no need for human emotions and humanity. It is here that India has to take the lead and enable the world to internalize that it is the human mind that has created the AI and other technological innovations and not the vice-versa. As such the thrust has to be on the importance of humans in sustainability of the world order. Indian Knowledge System (IKS) is the only solution to bring back sanity in humanity that has been lost to artificiality. It is the IKS that drives home the point in every concept that every human is the manifestation of the Divinity at all levels of existence. Indian philosophers and thinkers have been making the people understand that inclusion and integrality is the rule of nature. Moreover, the best way to live this life in harmony is possible if we internalize the element of Divinity in each human being. But we have left Divinity to embrace artificiality. That has to be addressed to bring back the sanity in us all. Value education meant to make people confident in their innovation and intelligence has to be the priority. All Indian schools of philosophy have made it abundantly clear that human dependence in consonance with the Divine Will is the only remedy to ills of the human race. Dependence on AI and allied artificial developments have rendered human values redundant. This has to be stopped to reimpose confidence and instill conviction in the ability of the human race to make this world harmonious.