Indian embassy issues advisory urging nationals to stay alert, avoid unnecessary movement amid Israel-Iran tensions

The Embassy of India in Iran on Friday issued an advisory for Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin residing in the country amid the current situation.

In a post on social media platform X, the Embassy stated, “In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities,” reads the advisory.

The advisory comes as Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran, according to Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz, as reported by The Times of Israel.

 

