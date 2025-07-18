Indian Army Pays Tribute to Param Vir Chakra Winner Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon on 80th Birth Anniversary

Kashmir

Srinagar, July 17: On the occasion of the 80th birth anniversary of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, Param Vir Chakra (PVC), Posthumous)), Indian Army pays a solemn tribute to his indomitable spirit by preserving his room at Badami Bagh Cantonment, Srinagar, as ‘PVC Abode’ – a museum dedicated to his legacy.

Flying Officer Sekhon laid down his life while valiantly defending the Srinagar Airfield during the 1971 War, becoming the only Indian Air Force officer to be awarded the “Param Vir Chakra”.

‘PVC Abode’ immortalises his heroism and continues to inspire generations of Indians with his story of raw courage, duty and devotion to the nation.

