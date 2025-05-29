Indian Army pays tribute on 77th United Nations Peacekeepers Day

The Indian Army paid a heartfelt tribute on the 77th United Nations Peacekeepers Day, with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony held at the National War Memorial on Thursday, honouring the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives in UN peacekeeping missions worldwide.

Lieutenant General Rakesh Kapoor, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Information Systems and Coordination), led the ceremony, laying a wreath to commemorate the 179 Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty while serving in 49 UN peacekeeping missions.

Senior military officers and personnel from UN contingents attended the event, reflecting India’s steadfast commitment to global peace and security as one of the largest troop-contributing nations, with over 200,000 Indian soldiers having participated in these 49 missions.

The ceremony underscored the courage, dedication, and professionalism of Indian peacekeepers, who have played a pivotal role in upholding the United Nations’ ideals in conflict zones across the globe.

UN Peacekeepers Day, observed annually on May 29, marks the day when the first UN Peacekeeping Mission, “UN Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO)”, began operations in Palestine in 1948.

The day serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by peacekeepers and India’s enduring legacy in fostering international peace and stability.

The UN was founded in 1945 with the primary goal of maintaining international peace and security. Since its inception, UN peacekeeping has become a valuable tool to help countries navigate the challenging path from conflict to peace.

India has been a key contributor to global peace and security, with over 290,000 peacekeepers serving in more than 50 UN missions. Currently, over 5,000 Indian peacekeepers are deployed in nine active missions, working in challenging conditions to promote international peace.

The UN Peacekeepers, known as Blue Helmets, get their name from the light blue of the United Nations flag. In 1947, the UN decided on this colour because blue symbolises peace, while red is often linked to war. This light blue shade has since become a symbol of the UN.

In 2023, India received the UN’s highest peacekeeping honour, the Dag Hammarskjold Medal, posthumously awarded to Indian peacekeepers Shishupal Singh and Sanwala Ram Vishnoi and civilian UN worker Shaber Taher Ali for their sacrifice in the Democratic Republic of Congo. (ANI)