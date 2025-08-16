Indian army organises ayurveda medical camp – bringing ancient healing to the community

Srinagar, Aug 15: With the aim of promoting holistic health and well-being through India’s ancient healing tradition, Chinar Corps of Indian Army organised a three-day Ayurveda Medical Camp from 13 to 15 August 2025 at Middle School, Keegam. The initiative was conducted in collaboration with a team of experienced Ayurvedic doctors from Uttarakhand.The camp provided free consultations, personalised health assessments and pulse diagnosis (Nadi Pariksha) for residents from Keegam and adjoining villages. Participants also received guidance on diet, lifestyle and herbal remedies based on their body constitution (Prakriti). Special awareness sessions were held on preventive healthcare, seasonal wellness (Ritucharya), yoga and simple home remedies for common ailments.To ensure immediate benefit, free Ayurvedic medicines were distributed for frequently encountered health issues. The opening day alone saw 161 patients from villages including Keegam, Gujjarpatti, Radbugha, Kandi, Tarich, Natnussa, Drugmulla and even far-off Nagri, reflecting the trust and enthusiasm of the local populace.Locals expressed heartfelt appreciation for the initiative, highlighting how the camp not only provided side-effect free healthcare but also empowered them with knowledge to maintain their own health naturally. Many participants noted that such opportunities bridge traditional wisdom with modern community needs, fostering a sense of cultural pride and wellness.This effort by Chinar Corps of Indian Army stands as a testament to the Indian Army’s commitment towards community welfare, cultural preservation and strengthening bonds with the local populace.