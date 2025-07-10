Indian Army launches Radio Kangan 88.4 FM in Ganderbal to connect, empower local youth

The Indian Army launched Radio Kangan 88.4 FM in Wussan, Ganderbal, Central Kashmir, to connect with and empower local youth by providing a platform for public service outreach, including education, culture, entrepreneurship, and more.

The station emphasises community participation and aims to foster development through local involvement.

The core objective behind launching Radio Kangan 88.4 FM is to establish a direct line of communication with the younger generation.

Radio, being one of the most effective mass communication tools, has the unique ability to reach people even in the remotest areas, making them aware of government schemes, development programmes, and social welfare initiatives.

The station caters not only to the people of Ganderbal but also serves adjoining regions of Central Kashmir, amplifying voices that often go unheard. Through this platform, the community is empowered to raise issues, share success stories, and participate in meaningful discussions.

In addition, the radio station plays a crucial role in supporting the Amarnath Yatra, ensuring coordination, public safety messages, and real-time updates for pilgrims and residents alike.

Beyond information dissemination, Radio Kangan is emerging as a cultural hub, broadcasting programmes that feature local music, folklore, poetry, and inspiring stories of resilience. By doing so, it helps preserve and promote the region’s rich cultural heritage.

Speaking to ANI, RJ Mudasir from Kangan Community Radio Station, said that this is a great initiative to cut down unemployment.

“I think it works as a bridge between the community and government. This also supports local talent by providing them with this platform, which ultimately leads to employment opportunities. Here, the talent also receives recognition,” said Mudasir.

Mudasir explained how community radio stands out from the national level and commercial radio, saying, “Many small issues are highlighted only in community radio. A national-level radio station will fail to speak on small but important issues.”

Another radio jockey, Tarannum, speaking to ANI, said that this community radio platform helped her talent be recognised. “These community radio stations are made to empower youth, and this is how even my talent got recognition on this platform. We understand several technicalities such as how a radio station works and what goes on behind the scenes.”

Speaking further, she thanked the Indian army for this initiative. “Several youngsters are inclined towards drugs; however, initiatives like these will help local youth to get on a better track.”

Adil Rasool, a video content editor at Kangan Community Radio, said, “This is a great initiative by the Indian army and government, which gives opportunities to several youngsters just like me. We create content about tourism, communities, students, and more. Youth are now addicted to the digital world, but now they have an opportunity to get out of this addiction.”

A local resident, Manzoor Ahmad, speaking to ANI, mentioned that now almost all kinds of information will be accessible from the local radio stations. “Because of this great initiative, we can access information easily. Al our issues and problems will be heard via this radio community.” (ANI)