Indian Army, IAF seek 200 light Helicopters to replace ageing Chetak-Cheetah fleet

The Defence Ministry has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to replace its fleet of Chetak and Cheetah helicopters with about 200 modern light helicopters classified as Reconnaissance and Surveillance Helicopters (RSH).

The new helicopters will serve both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, with an expected requirement of 120 units for the Army and 80 for the Air Force.

The RFI aims to finalise technical requirements, decide the procurement method, and identify potential suppliers, including Indian companies partnering with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), who can supply Reconnaissance and Surveillance Helicopters.

These helicopters will have multiple roles, operating day and night. Their duties will include reconnaissance and surveillance, carrying small troops or Quick Reaction Teams for special missions, supporting ground operations with internal and external loads, scouting alongside attack helicopters, casualty evacuation including search and rescue, and aiding civil authorities when required.

In March, the Indian Air Force had already planned to acquire more utility helicopters alongside other defence platforms. According to the Standing Committee on Defence report tabled in Parliament, key planned acquisitions for 2025-26 include low-level radars, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Light Utility Helicopters (LUH), multirole helicopters, and leased mid-air refuelling aircraft.

The Cabinet Committee on Security also approved the purchase of 156 Light Combat Helicopters worth over Rs 45,000 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Army and Air Force.

These 156 choppers, similar to the RSH, will be divided between the Indian Army and Indian Air Force for operations along the China and Pakistan borders. This will also be a major step towards job creation and expanding the aerospace ecosystem within the country, defence sources told ANI.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) further emphasised that the IAF is focused on achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing and supporting the growth of the domestic defence industry. As part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the IAF is working on indigenous production of fighters, transport aircraft, helicopters, trainer aircraft, air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons, surface-to-air guided weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles, and radars.

“IAF is pursuing indigenous production of fighters, transport, helicopters and trainer aircraft along with air-to-air weapons, air-to-ground weapons, surface-to-air guided weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles and radars,” the Defence Ministry said in its report. (ANI)