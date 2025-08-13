Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Uri, soldier killed

One Indian Army soldier was killed while foiling an infiltration bid in the Uri sector on Wednesday morning, and search operations are still ongoing in the area, said an official.

The Army had killed two terrorists in the same area a few days ago.

According to an official statement, the Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt in the Uri sector early this morning. A few days ago, the Army had eliminated two terrorists in the same area. During today’s operation, one Indian Army soldier lost his life. Search operations are still ongoing in the area.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the District Magistrate of Samba ordered a night curfew in areas up to 2 km from the International Border on Tuesday to support Border Security Force (BSF) operations and strengthen security. The restriction will be in place daily from 10 pm to 5 am for the next two months unless withdrawn earlier.

According to the order issued by District Magistrate Ayushi Sudan, the decision was made in coordination with security agencies to enhance border monitoring and prevent unlawful activities by regulating civilian movement during night hours.

Movement during curfew hours will be permitted only for valid reasons, and individuals must produce identification when asked by BSF or Police personnel. Violators will face legal action.

Earlier, on August 9, two jawans died in the line of duty on the ninth day of operations carried out by security forces in the Akhal Devsar area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.

Chinar Corps paid tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

“Chinar Corps honoured the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Indian Army expressed its deepest condolences and stood in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continued,” Chinar Corps posted on X.

So far, one terrorist had been neutralised in the operation. (ANI)