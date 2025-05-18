Breaking

Indian Army destroys 42 unexploded shells in Poonch border villages

Indian Army in close coordination with local police authorities, successfully conducted a controlled operation for the safe destruction of 42 unexploded shells in the border areas of Jhullas, Salotri, Dharati and Salani of Poonch District on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO and spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence in Jammu said, These shells, remnants of recent cross-border shelling, posed a serious threat to the lives and safety of local residents. The operation was carried out with utmost precision, adhering to all standard safety protocols to prevent any risk to civilian life or property.

“Trained Bomb Disposal Teams from Indian Army, in coordination with police, ensured the complete neutralization of all explosive remnants”, he said.

This proactive effort reflects the organization’s continued commitment to safeguarding civilian populations in conflict-affected zones and restoring a sense of normalcy in vulnerable border communities.

