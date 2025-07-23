BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Indian Army deploys helicopter, saves life in high-risk operation in Rajouri river

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read
Oplus_0

In a high-risk rescue operation, the Indian Army, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police, and civilian divers, successfully rescued a minor boy who was trapped in the middle of a flooded river in Rajouri.

According to a release, the incident occurred following heavy rainfall in the region, which led to the sudden rise in water levels of the Rajouri river. Eyewitnesses reported the boy had become stranded on a rock in the middle of the surging waters, with no escape route as the current intensified.

Upon receiving the alert, a joint rescue operation was launched. Local administration swiftly coordinated efforts with SDRF and police units, while the Indian Army was called in for aerial support due to the precarious nature of the situation. A military helicopter was deployed, showcasing prompt and courageous action by the armed forces in coordination with ground teams.

Despite strong currents and ongoing rainfall, the coordinated team managed to reach the boy and safely airlift him to a secure location. The successful rescue operation has been widely appreciated by locals and civil authorities, with many calling it a heroic example of timely action and inter-agency cooperation.

The boy is reported to be safe and under medical observation.

Rajouri DM Abhishek Sharma said, “They are risking their own lives and saving the lives of others. All teams were deployed here so that we could save his life at all costs,” says

This incident once again highlights the importance of swift emergency response infrastructure and the unwavering commitment of security forces in safeguarding civilian lives during natural calamities. (ANI)

