Indian Army deploys 3-tiered counter-infiltration grid along LoC ahead of Independence Day

The Indian Army has deployed a three-tiered robotic counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, an Indian Army officer said that the troops are tasked with ensuring zero infiltration along the LoC.

“Our task as the troops deployed on the ground is to establish, maintain and ensure zero infiltration and establish a zero infiltration grid in this area… We do that in three layers,” the Army officer said.

Describing the three-tier grid, he said that the first layer of defence is the surveillance equipment, including radars, thermal imaging sites, weapon and helmet-mounted sites, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

He said, “We use the plethora of surveillance equipment which has been given to us by the government of India, including radars, various thermal imaging sites, weapon and helmet-mounted sites, and UAVs.”

The Army official added that the second layer is the obstacle system, which includes mines.

“Number two is the obstacle system, which we have incorporated into our defences. We have placed various types of mines and optical systems throughout the entire area of responsibility,” he told ANI.

The third layer is the army personnel on the ground involved in routine ambushes and patrolling,

He said, “Number three is us, the men on the ground… We ensure that we send out routine ambushes and patrols to dominate the entire area either physically, by observation, or by fire.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, media personnel were granted a rare opportunity to witness the Indian Army’s unwavering courage and dedication along the LoC in the remote regions of Sunderbani.

According to a release, the commitment to continuously evolve, change and integrate exemplifies the Indian Army’s dedication to maintain peak operational readiness.

Technological advancements were also on display, such as the Smart Fence System that enhances border security and surveillance. Newly introduced equipment–including Quadcopters, Advanced Surveillance Tools, Bulletproof Vehicles, All-Terrain Vehicles, Modern Weapons, and Night Vision Sights — was also displayed, underscoring the confidence in innovation & integration among our troops.

India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025. (ANI)