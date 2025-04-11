Indian Army committed to keeping J&K terror-free, says Northern Army Commander

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar on Friday praised the White Knight Corps for neutralising a terrorist during the ongoing operation in Kishtwar and stated that the Indian Army is committed to keeping Jammu and Kashmir terror-free.

In a post on X, Northern Command – Indian Army said, “Lt. Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander, Northern Command compliments #WhiteKnightCorps for their swift action and precise execution in neutralising one terrorist in the ongoing operation in #Kishtwar. #IndianArmy stands by its commitment to keep #JammuKashmir terror-free.”

A terrorist was “neutralised” by the Indian Army following an exchange of fire with security forces in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army’s White Knight Corps said on Friday.

The encounter broke out after a joint search operation was launched in the Chhatru area of the Kishtwar and Udhampur districts. The operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs.

The area was cordoned off to prevent the militants from escaping. Security forces continue efforts to eliminate the threat and ensure civilian safety in the region, officials said.

“Op Chhatru: Based on specific intelligence, a joint search and destroy operation along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched on April 9 in the Chhatru forest, Kishtwar. Contact was established late evening on the same day,” the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

“The terrorists were effectively engaged, and a firefight ensued. One terrorist has thus far been neutralised. Despite hostile terrain and adverse weather, relentless operations by our brave soldiers continue,” the Army Corps added.

In the wake of recent encounters and with the melting of snow in high-altitude meadows–often used by militants for infiltration–surveillance has been heightened in the Bhaderwah region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army has also intensified deployment and surveillance along National Highway 44 (NH-44) to disrupt terrorist logistics, including the transport of war-like stores and the unauthorised movement of militants.

Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCPs) have been set up at multiple locations in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Advanced vehicle scanners, AI-based facial recognition systems, and automatic number plate recognition systems have been deployed at key junctions and entry-exit points. (ANI)