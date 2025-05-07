Indian Army closely monitoring ceasfire violation by Pakistan post Operation Sindoor

Indian Army is closely monitoring the ceasefire violations by Pakistan after the Indian forces conducted precise strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, defence officials said on Wednesday.

The Army and security forces are on high alert in view of the possible misadventure by Pakistan.

According to defence officials, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi is in constant touch with local formations on Pakistan Army actions along the Line of Control (LOC).

Formations have been given operational freedom to give appropriate response to the Pakistan Army’s use of artillery guns to target Indian civilians in Poonch and Tangdhar.

Pakistan resorted to artillery shelling on civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar and killed fifteen innocent civilians while injuring 43 others after Indian army conducted precise strikes on nine terror targets using precision guided special munitions.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also held an emergency meeting with officials over the current situation in border areas.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that the Indian Armed Forces displayed their valour and bravery in Operation Sindoor, scripting a new history, and took action against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and POJK with “precision, alertness and sensitivity”.

Speaking at an event for the inauguration of 50 Border Roads Organisation infrastructure projects across six states and two UTs, Rajnath Singh said that the armed forces showed sensitivity in ensuring that the civilian population is not affected during their action.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his full support to the armed forces.

India’s precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

“You know that today, under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, our Indian armed forces have made us all proud… Last night, our Indian armed forces displayed their valour and bravery, and scripted a new history. Indian armed forces took action with precision, alertness and sensitiveness. The targets we decided where accurately demolished with precision.. Our armed forces also showed sensitivity in ensuring that the civilian population is not affected at all,” Rajnath Singh said. “In a way, we can say that Indian jawans showed precision, alertness and humanity. On behalf of the entire country, I congratulate the jawans and officers,” he added.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan’s undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi’s most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)