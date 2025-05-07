Breaking

Indian Armed Forces detail Op Sindoor: 5 terror camps in PoK destroyed in retaliation for Pahalgam Attack

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read
ANI photo

The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday, provided detailed insights into Operation Sindoor, a precision strike operation launched to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing a press briefing in the national capital hours after the targetted strikes by India, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh outlined the objectives of the operation. A total of nine terror sites in Pakistan including five in PoK linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were targetted with meticulous planning to avoid civilian casualties.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, addressing the briefing, detailed the specific terror camps targeted in PoK. “Shawai Nallah Camp in Muzaffarabad is a Lashkar-e-Taiba camp. Terrorists responsible for attacks in Sonamarg on October 20, 2024, Gulmarg on October 24, 2024, and Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, were trained here,” she said.

She further highlighted the Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad, a Jaish-e-Mohammed staging area serving as a “weapon, explosive, and jungle training centre”.

Qureshi also stated that the intelligence has identified Gulpur Camp in Kotli, 30 km from the Line of Control (LoC), as an LeT facility linked to the April 20, 2023, Poonch attack and the June 9, 2024, pilgrimage bus attack. Additionally, Barnala Camp in Bhimber was noted as a centre for weapons, IEDs, and jungle survival training, while another Kotli camp, 13 km from the LoC, trained LeT’s fedayeen with a capacity for 15 terrorists.

“Gulpur Camp, Kotli, is 30 km away from LoC and was a camp of LeT… Terrorists for the April 20, 2023, and June 9, 2024, pilgrimage bus attacks were trained from here. Barnala Camp, Bhimber, was also a centre for weapons, IEDs and Jungle surviral training. Kotli, it is 13 km away from the LoC. LeT’s fedayeen used to be trained here with a capacity for 15 terrorists,” she added.

Meanwhile, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh elaborated on the operation’s strategic intent, stating, “‘Operation Sindoor’ was a retaliation to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 to serve justice to the innocent victims and their families. Nine terror camps were targeted and destroyed.”

She revealed that Pakistan has maintained a complex terror infrastructure for three decades, comprising 21 recruitment, indoctrination, and launch pad centres across Pakistan and PoK.

“The targets for Operation Sindoor were based on credible intelligence inputs and locations that were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructure and loss of civilian lives,” Singh added, underscoring the operation’s precision.

The strikes, executed between 1:05 am and 1:30 am on Wednesday, involved a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, targeting key facilities like the JeM and LeT bases in Pakistan as well as PoK. (ANI)

Rajesh Kumar Singh takes charge as secy, department for promotion of industry and internal trade
Additional Secretary H&ME posted as OSD to Minister Sakina Itoo
Anti-ragging week kicks off in Srinagar with students’ rally
Firing reported in J&K’s Kathua after some terrorists spotted in area
Asia Cup: Javagal Srinath officiating 250th ODI as match-refree
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “Locations selected to avoid civilian damage and infrastructure”: Wing Commander Vyomika Singh on Operation Sindoor
Next Article Srinagar Airport closure disrupts Hajj travel plans for J&K pilgrims, 2 flights cancelled
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Amit Shah reviews border, airport security in high-level meeting
Developing Story
LG Sinha Visits Uri, Directs Immediate Relief for Families affected by Pakistan Shelling
Breaking
Defence ministry urges media to refrain from live coverage of security operations
Breaking
CM Omar Abdullah visits GMC Jammu 
Breaking