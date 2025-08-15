Indian Air Force to undertake relief and rescue operation in Kishtwar: Sources

The Indian Air Force is set to take part in relief and rescue operations for victims of the recent cloudburst in Kishtwar, sources said.

At present, two Mi-17 helicopters and one Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) are on standby at Jammu and Udhampur. Operations will commence as soon as the weather becomes favourable.

Rescue operations are already underway in Kishtwar following the cloudburst on August 14 that triggered flash floods, leading to the loss of over 45 lives. The local community and J&K Police are providing urgent relief, shelter, and medical assistance to the injured.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is also set to leave for Kishtwar on Friday to assess the damage caused by a massive cloudburst and oversee the ongoing rescue operations. Abdullah noted that he aims to review the relief efforts firsthand and determine the further assistance needed for those affected.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah also announced his visit to the affected site through X, stating that he will leave for Kishtwar on Friday and visit the area hit by the cloudburst on Saturday.

Abdullah posted on his X about the visit, saying, “I’ll be leaving for Kishtwar later this afternoon & will be going to the scene of the cloud burst tragedy early tomorrow morning to see, first hand, the extent of the damage. I will review the rescue operation & assess what further help is required.”

Victims of the incident who are now being treated at the district hospital recounted their harrowing experiences of being buried and narrowly escaping death.

Putul, who was injured during the cloudburst, said, “…The entire mountain collapsed, and we couldn’t understand what happened… Chaos broke out everywhere. I was not buried because I was standing on the rock… I can’t find many of my family members. I am still trying to locate them. I don’t know anything…”

A victim named Rakesh Sharma, who was also seeking treatment in the District hospital, also recounted his experience and said, “We ate prasad at langar. We were just about to cross the street when a sudden noise occurred… We saw debris falling down.

When everyone started shouting ‘Bhaago Bhaago,’ we tried to run… As I tried to save my child, debris pressed against me, causing me to fall, and I was buried… We were saved because a large piece of wood fell on us… At least 60-70 people might still be buried… Kishtwar people are very kind; they helped me with clothes and food…”(ANI)