India will not hesitate to target epicentres of terrorism : Defence Minister at SCO meet in China

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asserted India’s firm stand against terrorism while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in Qingdao, China.

Reiterating India’s uncompromising approach, Singh said, “India’s zero tolerance for terrorism is manifest today through its actions. This includes our right to defend ourselves against terrorism. We have shown that epicentres of terrorism are no longer safe and we will not hesitate to target them,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting.

Building on this firm stance, Singh emphasised the growing need to address the roots of extremism, especially among the youth. Highlighting the importance of countering radicalisation, Singh said, “We should also take proactive steps to prevent the spread of radicalization among our youth. The RATS mechanism of SCO has played a significant role in this regard. The joint statement of the Council of SCO Heads of State on ‘Countering Radicalization leading to Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism’ issued during India’s Chairmanship symbolises our shared commitment.”

He also stressed that nations supporting terrorism must be held accountable. “It is imperative that those who sponsor, nurture and utilize terrorism for their narrow and selfish ends must bear the consequences. Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists. There should be no place for such double standards. SCO should not hesitate to criticise such nations.”

Referring to a recent terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said that 26 innocent civilians, including a Nepali national, were killed in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, in a brutal attack carried out by ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF).

“On 22 April 2025, the terror group ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) carried out a dastardly and heinous attack on innocent tourists at Pahalgam in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. 26 innocent civilians, including a Nepali national, were killed. Victims were shot at after they were profiled based on religious identity. The Resistance Front which is a proxy of UN designated terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) claimed responsibility for the attack.”

Singh noted that this attack followed patterns seen in past LeT operations. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, to dismantle cross-border terror infrastructure.

“The pattern of Pahalgam terror attack matches with LeT’s previous terror attacks in India. In exercising its right to defend against terrorism and pre-empt as well as deter further cross border terrorist attacks, India on 07th May 2025 successfully launched Op Sindoor to dismantle cross border terrorist infrastructure.”

Calling for united global condemnation, Singh said, “We reiterate the need to hold the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of reprehensible acts of terrorism, including cross border terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable regardless of their motivation whenever, wherever and by whom-so-ever committed. SCO members must condemn this evil unequivocally.”

The SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting is being held from June 25 to 26 in Qingdao, bringing together defence leaders from member states including India, China, Russia, and several Central Asian nations to discuss issues related to regional and international peace and security.

The SCO, established in 2001, is an intergovernmental organisation aimed at promoting regional stability and security through cooperation and dialogue. India became a full member in 2017 and held the rotating Chairmanship in 2023. China has assumed the Chair for 2025 under the theme ‘Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move.’ (ANI)

