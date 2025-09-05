Follow us on

India will have its Own Space Station by 2035

Space experiments are not limited to astronauts in orbit, they yield benefits for people on earth

and advance the idea of ‘Vishwaguru Bharat’

Gaganyaan is poised to be a pivotal moment for India's space aspirations, reaffirming its human

spaceflight capabilities and advancing scientific knowledge with Earth-benefiting applications,

added Dr Jitendra Singh, Union minister of state, science and technology

Q/ What will be the biggest outcome of Gaganyaan for India’s space future?

India’s ascent in the space sector has already begun and is recognised globally. We are no

longer followers, we are equal partners in international collaborations. The Gaganyaan mission

will mark another defining moment. It will not just reaffirm India’s capabilities in human

spaceflight but add to our scientific knowledge.

Alongside experiments like those performed by astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla aboard the

International Space Station on microgravity, agriculture and life sciences, the mission will

provide insights with applications on earth. This will further establish India as a leader in space

exploration while we continue to use space technology for infrastructure, development and

ease of living.

Q/ With young astronauts like Shukla coming in, how crucial is the role of youth in shaping

our human spaceflight journey?

Youth are indispensable to India’s future in every sector, including space. More than 70 per

cent of our population is below the age of 40, so naturally, they are the torch-bearers of Viksit

Bharat. In space, youth have an edge because of the physical and mental adaptability required.

For instance, among the four astronauts trained for Gaganyaan, Shubhanshu was the youngest

and that was an advantage. Space missions demand quick acclimatisation, something younger

individuals can handle more efficiently.

Q/ Do you think Gaganyaan will open doors for scientists, engineers and women astronauts?

Absolutely. There is no distinction between men and women in space science. When Prime

Minister Narendra Modi first announced Gaganyaan on August 15, 2018, he said Bharat ka ek

beta ya beti would go to space. At present, the four selected astronauts happen to be men from

the Air Force, largely because they possessed advanced training.

But going forward, we will see astronauts from outside the forces, including women. Globally,

women have been at the forefront of space exploration. Even in India, many ISRO projects have

been led by women scientists, whether it was Chandrayaan, Aditya or others.

Q/ Will Gaganyaan pave the way for India to join international human spaceflight missions or

set up its own space station?

India is scheduled to set up its own space station, named Bharatiya Antariksha Station, by 2035.

The prime minister has also referred to the “Sudarshan suraksha chakra”, where space

technology will play a key role in national security. So, 2035 will be a landmark year…. Five

years after that, India aims to send missions to the surface of the moon with humans on board.

Q/ With India advancing in semiconductor and AI technologies, how is the government

aligning the semiconductor mission with space-grade needs for projects like the Bharatiya

Antariksha Station?

Semiconductors will have wide applications, including in space missions. Similarly, small

modular reactors will be vital, not just in dense or inaccessible regions on earth but also for

long-duration space expeditions. These technologies will be crucial for sustaining future

projects like the space station.

Q/ What kind of experiments would you like to see Indian astronauts perform during

missions to the moon or Mars?

In the recent mission, experiments were grouped into seven categories. Life sciences were

especially important. For instance, the study of myogenesis—muscle wasting and regeneration

in microgravity—has direct relevance for conditions like cancer, diabetes or even recovery from

fractures on earth. Another set studied cognitive effects of prolonged screen exposure, which is

highly relevant in today’s digital era. We also experimented with growing seedlings like

fenugreek in microgravity, which could aid research in regenerative biology and genetic

applications.

The key point is that space experiments are not limited to astronauts in orbit, they yield

benefits for people on earth and advance the idea of ‘Vishwaguru Bharat’.

Q/ After SpaDeX, when will India begin monetising space docking and satellite servicing for

global clients?

We have already started gaining experience with docking and undocking through SpaDeX. The

upcoming Chandrayaan-4 mission, expected around 2028, will involve multiple modules

performing complex docking and undocking manoeuvres. This will give us the expertise

required for larger projects like the space station. Once space tourism becomes viable, docking

technology will also be critical for passenger safety. Over time, monetisation will follow as India

offers docking, servicing and tourism infrastructure for global clients.

Q/ India plans to launch 52 spy satellites in five years through public-private partnerships.

How will national security be ensured in such collaborations?

Safeguards are already in place. We have created IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion

and Authorization Centre), which regulates public-private partnerships in space. It determines

the scale and nature of collaborations, ensuring security considerations are fully addressed. At

the same time, we have liberalised the sector by permitting foreign direct investment. This

balance of regulation and openness allows innovation without compromising national interests.

Q/ A Rs 1,000-crore venture capital fund has been cleared, but space-tech funding fell last

year. How will this fund support startups?

Until a few years ago, startups in space were almost unheard of. Today, we have nearly 400,

with some already becoming successful entrepreneurs. Startups are not just about launching

rockets, they span areas like mapping, smart cities, agriculture, telemedicine and

telecommunications.

This fund is meant to give them the financial support needed to scale up. Space has suddenly

become a lucrative career option. Aerospace engineering, once a niche stream, is now among

the most sought-after branches in IITs. That shift itself shows the rising opportunities in this

sector.

Q/ India has targeted 8 per cent of the global space market by 2033. Beyond satellite

launches, what technologies will help India compete with SpaceX and China?

Much of the focus is on rockets and launches, but nearly half of space applications are on earth.

Space technology is integrated into agriculture, infrastructure and even warfare. Take the PM

Gati Shakti scheme; it uses satellite imagery to save time, money and paperwork, directly

contributing to economic growth. Similarly, space inputs help farmers decide the timing of

sowing and cropping. These savings are as valuable as wealth generation. That is why we expect

India’s space economy, currently around $8 billion, to grow fivefold in the next decade to

$40–45 billion, helping India climb global rankings.

Q/ Would you encourage civilians, not just Air Force pilots, to join India’s astronaut pool?

Definitely. At the moment, Air Force pilots are better prepared because of their training in high-

altitude jets, but this is just the beginning. In the future, our astronaut pool will expand to

include civilians, women, biotechnologists, space physicians and even media professionals to

record missions in real time. As the ecosystem grows, India will need a larger and more diverse

pool of astronauts to meet its ambitious plans.

(The Author is Union Minister for Science and Technology, Govt of India. Courtesy:PIB)