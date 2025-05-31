India, US to “coordinate in the upcoming” Financial Action Task Force (FATF) processes

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in several high-level engagements with senior officials of the US Administration.

Misri held talks with Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Michael Faulkender, where they discussed collaboration in the upcoming Financial Action Task Force (FATF) processes.

Sources say India will spare no effort to bring Pakistan onto the grey list during the FATF proceedings. The global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog has been informed about India’s intentions. Sources say that India will send a detailed dossier to the FATF, outlining evidence and concerns regarding the involvement of certain entities and individuals in terror financing and money laundering activities. The dossier will highlight India’s findings and demand strict scrutiny and action by the FATF under international protocols.

Meanwhile, FS Misri held talks for the inter-agency discussions on the India-US COMPACT for the 21st century.

“During his visit, Misri held wide-ranging discussions with counterparts across the Department of State, National Security Council, Department of Defense, Department of the Treasury, and the Department of Commerce,” the statement said.

Misri also held talks with Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, where they agreed that Tech-Trade-Talent will shape the India-US partnership in the 21st century.

“In meetings with Deputy Secretary of Defence Steve Feinberg and Under Secretary for Policy Elbridge Colby, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a robust and forward-looking defence partnership. Discussions focused on co-production and co-development initiatives, sustained joint military exercises, logistics and information-sharing frameworks, and enhancing interoperability between the armed forces,” the statement added.

Misri also held talks with Under Secretary of Commerce Jeffrey Kessler and reviewed progress on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement.

“Consistent with the vision outlined in the COMPACT, detailed inter-agency discussions were held on a range of strategic areas including defence cooperation, energy security, TRUST initiative, counter-terrorism, the Indian Ocean Strategic Venture, and collaboration through platforms such as the Quad, I2U2, and IMEEC,” the statement added.

Misri, along with US Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor, also held talks on deepening bilateral collaboration in critical and emerging technologies.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Washington, DC from May 27-29, 2025, for a series of high-level engagements with senior officials of the US Administration. The visit was a follow-up to the Prime Minister’s visit to the United States on February 13, 2025, during which both sides launched the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century. Deputy National Security Advisor Shri Pavan Kapoor was also part of the Indian delegation. (ANI)