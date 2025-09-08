SEOSportsTop Stories

India to Play Asia Cup 2025 without Team Sponsor: Shocking Development Ahead of Tournament.

The BCCI-Dream11 deal, worth around Rs 358 crore, was originally set to run through 2026.

Team India is preparing for the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, commencing September 9. Shivam Dube unveiled the new sponsor-less jersey after BCCI’s contract termination with Dream11 due to the Online Gaming Bill. The board has initiated the search for a new lead sponsor, with applications open until September 12 and bids due by September 16.

Generally, we see the Indian jersey with multiple elite sponsors and top grade companies logos printed on it. But that is not going to be the case now after the cancellation of the deal with the Dream11. The jersey displays ‘INDIA’ across the chest along with the Asia Cup 2025 logo, but the space reserved for the central sponsor is left blank.

Defending champions India, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, are set to launch their Asia Cup 2025 journey on September 10 against tournament hosts United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

