India to lead BRICS 2026 with ‘Humanity First’ approach: PM Modi

Rio de Janeiro, July 08 :Prime Minister NarendraModi said that under India’s BRICS presidency next year, the forum will have “a people-centric approach and the spirit of humanity first.” He stated that India, under BRICS chairmanship, will continue to work closely on all key issues.In his address at the session on ‘Environment, COP-30, and Global Health’ at the 17th BRICS Summit on Monday, PM Modi said, “Our goal will be to redefine BRICS as Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability.””Under India’s BRICS chairmanship next year, we will continue to work closely on all key issues. Our goal will be to redefine BRICS as Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability. Just as we brought inclusivity to our G20 Presidency and placed the concerns of the Global South at the forefront of the agenda, similarly, during our Presidency of BRICS, we will advance this forum with a people-centric approach and the spirit of ‘Humanity First.’ Once again, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to President Lula on this successful BRICS Summit,” he said.The 17th BRICS summit (July 6-7) held under Brazil’s chairmanship brought together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, as well as new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia. India will hold the chairmanship of the BRICS in 2026.

PM Modi expressed happiness that Brazil, under its chairmanship of BRICS, has given high priority to important issues such as the environment and health security. He noted that these subjects are not only interconnected but are also extremely important for the bright future of humanity. “This year, COP-30 is being held in Brazil, making discussions on the environment in BRICS both relevant and timely. Climate change and environmental safety have always been top priorities for India. For us, it’s not just about energy, it’s about maintaining a balance between life and nature. While some see it as just numbers, in India, it’s part of our daily life and traditions. In our culture, the Earth is respected as a mother. That’s why, when Mother Earth needs us, we always respond. We are transforming our mindset, our behaviour, and our lifestyle.” He spoke about several initiatives launched by India, like Mission LiFE and EkPedMaaKeNaam. “Guided by the spirit of ‘People, Planet, and Progress’, India has launched several key initiatives — such as Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), ‘EkPedMaaKeNaam’ (A Tree in the Name of Mother), the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Green Hydrogen Mission, the Global Biofuels Alliance, and the Big Cats Alliance,” PM Modi said. PM Modi recalled how India, during its G20 Presidency, placed strong emphasis on sustainable development and bridging the gap between the Global North and South. “With this objective, we achieved consensus among all countries on the Green Development Pact. To encourage environment-friendly actions, we also launched the Green Credits Initiative.”

He stated that India, despite being the world’s fastest-growing major economy, is the first country to achieve its Paris commitments ahead of schedule. He said that India is also making rapid progress toward its goal of achieving Net Zero by 2070. PM Modi noted that India has witnessed a 4000 per cent rise in its installed solar energy capacity over the past decade and emphasised that India, through these efforts, is laying a strong foundation for a sustainable and green future. He said, “For India, climate justice is not just a choice, it is a moral obligation. India firmly believes that without technology transfer and affordable financing for countries in need, climate action will remain confined to climate talk. Bridging the gap between climate ambition and climate financing is a special and significant responsibility of developed countries. We take along all nations, especially those facing food, fuel, fertilizer, and financial crises due to various global challenges.” “These countries should have the same confidence that developed countries have in shaping their future. Sustainable and inclusive development of humanity cannot be achieved as long as double standards persist. The ‘Framework Declaration on Climate Finance’ being released today is a commendable step in this direction. India fully supports this initiative,” he added. He emphasised that the health of the planet and the health of humanity are “deeply intertwined.” He stated, “The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that viruses do not require visas, and solutions cannot be chosen based on passports. Shared challenges can only be addressed through collective efforts.”

He stated that BRICS has also placed special emphasis on enhancing cooperation in the health sector and termed the BRICS Vaccine R&D Centre, launched in 2022, a significant step in this direction. Highlighting India’s cooperation with all nations, PM Modi said, “Guided by the mantra of ‘One Earth, One Health,’ India has expanded cooperation with all countries. Today, India is home to the world’s largest health insurance scheme ‘Ayushman Bharat’, which has become a lifeline for over 500 million people. An ecosystem for traditional medicine systems such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, and Siddha has been established.” “Through Digital Health initiatives, we are delivering healthcare services to an increasing number of people across the remotest corners of the country. We would be happy to share India’s successful experiences in all these areas,” he added. Later in a post on X, PM Modi stated, “Addressed the session on ‘Environment, COP30, and Global Health’ at the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. I’m grateful to Brazil for initiating a discussion on these topics at the BRICS Summit because these are important subjects for the future of humankind.” During the summit, the leaders held productive discussions on various issues on the BRICS agenda, including reform of global governance, enhancing the voice of the Global South, peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, development issues, and Artificial Intelligence.