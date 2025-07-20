India set to reclaim Vishwa Guru status: LG Sinha

JAMMU, JULY 19: Asserting that India is on the cusp of reclaiming its ancient status as Vishwa Guru under the leadership of Prime Minister NarendraModi, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday urged citizens to work towards building a “terror-free and drug-free” Jammu & Kashmir. He was addressing the Provincial AryaMahasammelan at the Baba Jitto Auditorium, SKUAST Jammu, organised to mark the 200th birth anniversary of MaharshiDayanandaSaraswati and 150 years of the AryaSamaj.

Paying tribute to the Army, J&K Police, and CAPFs personnel who laid down their lives for peace in the region, the Lieutenant Governor warned against disruptive forces. “There are a few elements who speak the language of TRF. The police and security forces are committed to ensuring peace and will act against such elements strictly as per law,” he said.

Calling upon the AryaSamaj to lead the charge in promoting peace, unity, and human well-being, LG Sinha said institutions like AryaSamaj must play a vital role in spreading India’s message of harmony. “The teachings of Swami Dayananda will ensure lasting peace and stability in the world,” he added, noting that India’s soft power and spiritual legacy are gaining global recognition.

He emphasized the importance of Vedic knowledge and advocated for its integration into school curricula to help the younger generation reconnect with their civilizational roots. “The Vedas, composed 6,000 years ago, placed India at the centre of world culture and spirituality. Even before the European Renaissance, India had made strides in science, mathematics, astronomy, and medicine,” he noted.

“The time has come for India to once again guide the world. With the Prime Minister’s visionary leadership, India is on track to become a global leader not just economically, but also spiritually,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Mahasammelan, organized by the AryaPratinidhiSabha Jammu & Kashmir, also witnessed the felicitation of individuals for their contributions in advancing the teachings of MaharshiDayanandaSaraswati.

Among those present were Prof. B.N. Tripathi, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Jammu; ShriNarenderTrehan, President, AryaPratinidhiSabha J&K; ShriPrakashArya, President, Madhya BhartiyaAryaPratinidhiSabha; VinayArya, General Secretary, Delhi AryaPratinidhiSabha; Swami DevrratSaraswati; AcharyaNanditaShastri, Principal, Panini KanyaMahavidyalaya, Varanasi; along with senior officials, religious leaders, and civil society members.