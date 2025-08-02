Top Stories

India responded militarily to Pak-sponsored terror: MoS for External Affairs

No diplomatic talks with Pak: Govt

Shafat Malik
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Aug 01: The Government of India has confirmed that Operation Sindoor,a targeted military campaign against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), was launched in direct response to the terror attack in Pahalgam.

In a written reply to the LokSabha, Minister of State for External Affairs KirtiVardhan Singh stated that the Pahalgam attack was carried out by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. He emphasised that India responded with a combination of diplomatic and military measures aimed at neutralising threats across the border.

“India has made it clear that it will take strict action against the roots of terrorism and will not tolerate any form of blackmail,” the minister told Parliament.

According to the official reply, on May 10, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan contacted his Indian counterpart, requesting a cessation of firing and military activities. India agreed to halt broader operations later that day, although Operation Sindoor continues in a limited, targeted capacity.

The government further clarified that there has been no resumption of diplomatic dialogue with Pakistan. “India has conveyed at the highest level that terrorism and diplomatic engagement are not compatible,” the reply stated.

The government’s long-term approach, as outlined in the response, prioritises decisive action and national security—particularly the protection of civilians in border regions such as Jammu and Kashmir from ongoing cross-border terrorism.

