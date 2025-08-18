“India proud of his feat,” says PM Modi after meeting Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who returned to Earth in July after completing NASA’s Axiom-4 Space Mission, and said that India was proud of his achievements.

The Prime Minister held discussions with Shukla regarding his experiences in space, among other issues.

“Had a great interaction with Shubhanshu Shukla. We discussed a wide range of subjects including his experiences in space, progress in science and technology as well as India’s ambitious Gaganyaan mission. India is proud of his feat,” PM Modi posted on X.

Shukla was the pilot of the Axiom-4 Space Mission to the ISS. He returned to Earth on July 15 after completing the NASA mission and landed in the national capital in the early hours of Sunday.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday highlighted the importance of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s achievements in completing a mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and the critical role of the space program for the ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

“On this occasion, the (lower) house welcomes Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to India. His space mission and successful return are not merely about the success of the mission, but a matter of pride and inspiration for Indian citizens. Shukla’s achievement is an inspiration for the youth,” Birla said while addressing the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha on Monday briefly took up discussion on India’s First Astronaut Aboard the International Space Station – Critical Role of Space programme for ‘Viksit Bharat By 2047’. Speaker Om Birla congratulated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for his achievements.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, spoke amid slogan shouting by opposition members over their demand for discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar.

He hit out at the Opposition parties on Monday, calling it “surprising” that the opposition cannot even praise the country’s achievements in space.

“The opposition has failed to congratulate the space experts and scientists for our space achievements. Your anger can be with the government. Your anger can be with the BJP and the NDA. But it is surprising that you can be angry with an astronaut. And that astronaut who, apart from being an astronaut, is also a disciplined soldier of the Indian Air Force. He does not belong to any political party,” Jitendra Singh said in Lok Sabha amid sloganeering by the opposition MPs.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s recent mission to the International Space Station (ISS), highlighting its importance for India’s human spaceflight ambitions.

“Since the Opposition is not participating in the special discussion, let me say how proud all Indians are of the recent mission of Commander Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS). It served as a stepping stone to our nation’s own human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan,” Tharoor said.

Meanwhile, Shukla’s hometown Lucknow is gearing up to bestow honour on the astronaut for a successful mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

City Mayor Sushma Kharakwal said that the local administration has moved a proposal to name the road leading to his home and a park in the city after him.

“Shubhanshu Shukla has made the city and the country proud. We are fortunate that today, a person from Lucknow is known in the world. We have moved a proposal to name the road leading to his house and a park in the city after him. The day he arrives in Lucknow, all Councillors will welcome him at the airport. Lucknow is eagerly awaiting his arrival,” Kharakwal told ANI.

Shukla was part of NASA’s Axiom-4 Space Mission, which took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US, on June 25. He returned to Earth on July 15, splashing down off the coast of California. He became the first Indian in 41 years to travel to space. (ANI)