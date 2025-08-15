India poised to become Viksit Bharat by 2047: Prez

President of India extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, urging citizens to honour the sacrifices of the past and embrace the opportunities of the future with unity, resolve, and compassion.

“Independence Day and Republic Day are celebrated by every Indian with pride and enthusiasm. These days remind us of the spirit of freedom and the responsibilities it entails,” the President said in his nationally televised address.

Recalling the historic significance of August 15, he said it is a date etched in the soul of every Indian — a symbol of resilience and collective triumph after years of colonial rule.

“As we salute the Tricolour tomorrow, we pay tribute to the countless freedom fighters whose courage gifted us independence 78 years ago. And today, we also salute the unwavering bravery of our armed forces, who, through Operation Sindoor, gave a resolute and fitting response to the recent terror attack in Kashmir. Their swift and decisive action reaffirms the nation’s commitment to safeguarding every citizen and defeating the forces of terror.”

Highlighting India’s democratic ethos, the President said that post-independence, the country not only regained freedom but also embraced democracy with universal adult franchise, a feat unmatched by many older nations.

“Our Constitution gave shape to a modern democracy rooted in our civilisational values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. These values reflect our ancient republican traditions and remain the pillars of our national identity.”

In a statement issued here today, the President emphasised human dignity as the essence of democracy, ensuring equal opportunity, access to education, healthcare, and livelihood for every citizen — especially those historically marginalised.

Marking VibhajanVibhishikaSmritiDiwas, the President paid homage to the victims of Partition, noting the violence and displacement it caused.

“As we celebrate independence, we must also remember the pain endured by millions during Partition. Today, we honour their memory and reaffirm our commitment to unity and compassion.”

Celebrating India’s remarkable economic growth, the President said the country’s 6.5% GDP growth in the last fiscal positions it as the fastest-growing major economy globally.

“Despite global economic challenges, India’s fundamentals remain strong — with rising exports, controlled inflation, and increasing domestic demand. This progress is driven by sound governance and the hard work of our farmers, workers, and entrepreneurs.”

He noted that poverty reduction has accelerated through effective welfare schemes, while income inequality and regional disparities are steadily declining as underdeveloped regions catch up.

India’s infrastructure story has been transformative, the President said, highlighting the expansion of National Highways, innovation in railways, and the historic rail link to Kashmir Valley, which he termed a “milestone in connectivity and integration.”

Urban transformation, through metro expansion and initiatives like AMRUT and JalJeevan Mission, has improved urban living standards and brought tap water to rural homes, he added.

Applauding the paradigm shift in healthcare, the President credited Ayushman Bharat — the world’s largest health insurance programme — for covering over 55 crore people, including all seniors above 70.

India’s digital journey, he said, has made the country a global leader in digital payments, backed by widespread 4G access and strong digital infrastructure. He noted that India now accounts for more than half of global digital transactions.

He also lauded the government’s launch of the India-AI Mission, positioning India as a potential global AI hub by 2047.

Identifying youth, women, and socially disadvantaged groups as key drivers of India’s future, the President said:

“The youth today are excelling in space, sports, and innovation. The success of our space missions, including ShubhanshuShukla’s journey to the International Space Station, reflects a new confidence in young India.”

He also celebrated the achievements of Indian women across sectors, noting a 19-year-old and a 38-year-old Indian finalist at the FIDE Women’s World Cup, and credited the Nari Shakti VandanAdhiniyam for turning women’s empowerment into a reality.

The President said that communities once marginalised — including SCs, STs, OBCs, and others — are now realising their aspirations, thanks to focused policies and inclusive governance.

Referring again to Operation Sindoor, the President called it a defining moment in India’s anti-terror history.

“The brutal killing of tourists in Kashmir was an inhuman act. India responded with strength and clarity. Operation Sindoor, executed with indigenous capability, neutralised terrorist hubs across the border. It will go down as a milestone in our security doctrine and a vindication of Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence.”

He stressed that unity and resilience remain India’s greatest assets, evident not just on the battlefield, but in diplomacy too — through multi-party parliamentary delegations reaching out to global forums to uphold India’s stance.

The President urged citizens to embrace sustainability and work collectively to mitigate climate change, by changing habits and reconnecting with nature.

He also emphasised good governance and zero tolerance for corruption, quoting Mahatma Gandhi:

“Corruption and hypocrisy ought not to be inevitable products of democracy.”

With India marching ahead in the AmritKaal, the President expressed confidence in the nation’s journey towards becoming a developed country by 2047, when it completes 100 years of independence.

He concluded by extending his greetings to the armed forces, CAPFs, judiciary, civil servants, the Indian diaspora, and all citizens working for the nation.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to build a prosperous, inclusive, self-reliant India. Together, let us march towards a future of peace, dignity, and global leadership.”