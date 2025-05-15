India-Pakistan to continue confidence-building measures to reduce alertness level

India and Pakistan have decided to continue the confidence-building measures to reduce the alertness level on the border, said Indian Army sources on Thursday.

The sources stated, “Further to the understanding between the two DGMOs on 10th of May 2025, it has been decided to continue the confidence-building measures so as to reduce the alertness level. As situation develops further, we shall intimate you.”

This follows the talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan on Monday.

Earlier on May 13, sources said that India and Pakistan continue to refrain from firing a single shot or initiating any aggressive and inimical action against each other.

Meanwhile, sources also said, after initial sightings of drones in Jammu, Samba, Akhnoor, and Kathua, the Indian Army confirmed that no drones have been detected. The ceasefire situation prevails.

The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held crucial talks, during which issues related to continuing the commitment that neither side must fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive action were discussed.

It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas.

The DGMO-level talks between the two countries, which were initially slated to take place around noon on Monday, were later scheduled for the evening.

The two countries reached an understanding on May 10 to stop all firing and military action following a call made by Pakistan’s DGMO to his Indian counterpart, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai.

Lt Gen Ghai, who interacted with the media at a joint press conference on Sunday, said his Pakistan counterpart proposed during an interaction on Saturday that “we cease hostilities”.

India launched Operation Sindoor in response to last month’s Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India’s precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists. (ANI)