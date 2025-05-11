India-Pak tension: Kashmir’s tertiary hospitals establish emergency wards

Srinagar, May 10: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Kashmir’s tertiary care hospitals have set up dedicated emergency wards and significantly enhanced their casualty units to handle potential surge in critical cases.

The Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar, which is the largest tertiary care facility in the valley, has enhanced its disaster ward and casualty unit.

“We have arranged nearly 200 beds for disaster response. Regular and emergency duty rosters have been prepared for doctors and paramedical staff assigned to these wards,” said an official spokesperson of SKIMS.

The institute has also set up a core committee headed by its director with nodal officers appointed in each department to ensure better coordination and cooperation.

“We can increase the bed capacity as needed from 200 to 400 and it can be further expanded if required,” the spokesperson added.

Designated operating theaters have been prepared, emergency medical stocks are in place, and additional supplies have been ordered wherever necessary.

SKIMS Soura has also issued contact numbers of the command centres, control room, engineering control room and SKIMS Medical College and Hospital control room.

Similarly, doctors at Govt. Medical College (GMC) Baramulla, located in north Kashmir about 50 kilometres from Uri, said it has also dedicated a disaster ward and a triage area to handle any emergency situation.

“We have a functional High Dependency Unit (HDU) and have also made the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) operational. We have kept 100 beds ready for emergency purposes, which can be extended to 150 if needed,” said a senior doctor at GMC Baramulla.

The ICU at GMC Baramulla is equipped with 10 beds and ventilators, according to officials. All doctors and paramedical staff have been put on alert; leaves have been cancelled, night offs minimized, and the entire staff is on duty.

Additionally, GMC Baramulla has established a 24×7 control room at its associated hospital to ensure an efficient emergency response and uninterrupted healthcare services.

Health officials of Health and Medical Education Department said major tertiary care hospitals including all Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) are into heightened state of preparedness in light of the prevailing security scenario.

Emergency protocols have been activated, and health infrastructure strengthened across the region. Control rooms in all district and tertiary hospitals are operational to ensure prompt medical response and effective crisis management.