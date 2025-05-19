Breaking

‘India not a dharamshala to accommodate refugees from all over the world’: SC

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read
New Delhi, Jan 10 (ANI): A view of the Supreme Court building, the apex judicial body of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

India is not a dharamshala to accommodate refugees from all over the world, the Supreme Court remarked on Monday while declining to entertain a plea filed by a Sri Lankan national challenging his deportation after serving a jail term.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and K Vinod Chandran said, “Is India to host refugees from all over the world? We are already struggling with a population of 140 crore. This is not a dharmshala where we can entertain foreign nationals from everywhere.”

The apex court was hearing a plea challenging a Madras High Court order directing a Sri Lankan Tamil national to leave India immediately after completing a seven-year prison sentence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

He sought protection from deportation, citing a threat to his life if he were to return to his home country.

“Go to some other country,” said the bench.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that he had been under detention for nearly three years post his sentence, without any initiation of deportation proceedings.

The petitioner, who entered India on a visa, faced a serious threat to his life if sent back to Sri Lanka, the court was informed. The counsel further apprised the bench that the petitioner was a refugee and that his wife and children were already settled in India. (ANI)

“Sky is not the limit…”: Union Minister Jitendra Singh after success of Chanrayaan-3 mission
Omar Abdullah Calls Alliance Partners Meeting Today Ahead of J&K Assembly Session
LG Ladakh announces Rs 4 lakh relief to family of boy who died in explosion in Kargil
“Russia an acute threat, China- the only competitor”: US defence strategy
Police arrest drug peddler in Baramulla,  Psychotropic substances recovered 
Share This Article
Previous Article UIDAI makes public non-personal Aadhaar Dashboard Data to promote transparency, research
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

UIDAI makes public non-personal Aadhaar Dashboard Data to promote transparency, research
Breaking
Lieutenant Governor reconstitutes Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board
Developing Story
SIA files chargesheet in Surankote Temple Grenade Attack Case
Breaking
Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K
LG Sinha reconstitutes Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board
Breaking