India neutralised Pakistan Air Defence System in Lahore: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralised Pakistan military’s attempts of a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India during the night of May 7-8 and an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

Addressing the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) press briefing on Thursday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said that India’s Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defence systems successfully neutralised the threats.

She further said that in response to Pakistan’s attempted attacks, the Indian Armed Forces this morning targeted multiple air defence radars and systems across Pakistan.

“This morning, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised,” she said.

Speaking about Wednesday’s press briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’, Colonel Qureshi said, “During the press briefing on operation Sindoor on 07 May 2025, India had called its response as focused, measured and non-escalatory. It was specifically mentioned that Pakistani military establishments had not been targeted. It was also reiterated that any attack on military targets in India will invite a suitable response.”

“On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks,” Colonel Qureshi said.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir in India on April 22, the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution, the Ministry of Defence had said.

Meanwhile, following Operation Sindoor, which the Indian Armed Forces conducted, the Union Government called an all-party meeting on Thursday.

The meeting was convened to brief political leaders on the situation after Operation–a series of precision missile strikes in the early hours on Wednesday, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The all-party meeting was called by the Centre over Operation Sindoor at the Parliament Annexe building today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed political parties over India’s action on cross-border terrorism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister JP Nadda Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi are among several others leaders who participated in the meeting. (ANI)