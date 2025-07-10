India-Namibia Relations

India and Namibia have reached a new level in bilateral relations. This can be witnessed from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Namibia. On the invitation of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Namibia Prime Minister Modi conveyed the greetings to the people of Namibia by saying that he was representing the Mother of Democracies, terming India the largest democracy of the world. He recalled the freedom struggles of the two nations and paid rich tributes to the founding father of Namibia, Dr.Sam Nujoma. He underlined the democratic values and principles upheld by the founding fathers of the two nations that are guiding the people on the path of progress. He thanked the people of Namibia for bestowing the highest national award. He termed this special gesture a tribute to both the democracies. He urged that the two counties must work for the development of the Global South. So that the people of this region are not ignored and given their due. He assured that India will keep on working for the progress of Africa as it has been doing during the presidency of G-20 when the African Union was made the permanent member of the group. He said that India is privileged to share its developmental experience with Namibia and other countries of the continent. The Prime Minister said that India was committed to support the Africa’s Agenda 2063 for capacity building, skill development and promoting local innovation. The Prime Minister called for greater people to people interaction between the two countries. He said, “ Let our children not only inherit the freedom we fought for, but also the future we will build together.” It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has candidly said in his BRICS address that the Global South has been left behind. In his power packed address he underlined the shortcomings that must be addressed to discourage the discrimination. It goes to the credit of the statesmanship of the Prime Minister that in a joint resolution BRICS resolved to fight the veil of terrorism at the global level terming it as a threat to humanity as a whole. The Rising Kashmir in its previous editorial analysed the Prime Minister’s speech in a comprehensive manner underlining his policy paradigm as far as India is concerned in terms of fighting the scourge of terrorism. It must be noted that after the gruesome Pahalgam carnage orchestrated by Pakistan in Kashmir, India has given a proactive response by decimating the terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan and POJK. Operation Sindoor executed by the Indian Armed Forces has dealt a comprehensive blow to Pakistan’s plausible deniability when it comes to nurturing religious terrorism for injecting destabilisation in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government has launched a diplomatic offensive to checkmate Pakistan in its own game. The recent visit of the Parliamentarians to various nations clarifying the Indian position on cross- border terrorism patronised by Pakistan has dispelled many cobwebs and put the things in perspective and exposed Pakistan’s nefarious designs to balkanise India.Prime Minister’s Namibia visit and address at the BRICS Summit represents his statesmanship by presenting the Indian vision for a peaceful world that rejects terrorism and dictatorship.India uphold the humanity and as such it represents the voice of progression and believes in creating a critical mass for peaceful world and human brotherhood.India-Namibia relations represent the friendship for development and progressive humankind.