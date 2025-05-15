India is competitive hub for smartphone manufacturing,” says Commerce secy after US President’s suggestion to Apple boss

After US President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that he had asked Apple boss Tim Cook to not manufacture in India, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that companies will consider competitive advantages when shaping their manufacturing strategies, and India has emerged as a strong and competitive hub for smartphone production.

“Companies will see competitive advantage while deciding their manufacturing strategy. India has emerged as a competitive hub for smart phone manufacturing,” he said.

“We don’t comment on what the President (of another country) says,” he added.

Recently, Apple took some steps to expand its iPhone production in India, setting up assembly plants operating in the country. Two of these plants are located in Tamil Nadu, and one is in Karnataka. For these plants Apple has signed contracts with manufacturers, such as Foxconn and Tata Group, to set up production units.

Responding to reports stating US President Donald Trump had said that India had offered the US a trade deal with zero tariffs, the Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said, “Any statement which is coming from the head of a government elsewhere, I think it has been appropriately replied to at the level of the External Affairs Minister. So, I would not like to comment any further.”

He however said that the talks with the US on the trade negotiations were going very well.

“The talks are progressing very well, and a team is set to go to the US to conduct further discussions with them,” the Commerce Secretary said.

Earlier, responding to claims of President Trump on a zero-tariff deal with India EAM Jaishankar said that the trade is going on between India and the US. He said these are complicated negotiations and no final agreement has been reached yet.

His remark came after the US President claimed in Doha that India has made a trade deal with zero tariffs.

On April 23, US President JD Vance said that India and the US finalised terms of reference for the ongoing negotiations for completing a bilateral trade agreement between the two countries.

“Both governments are working on a trade agreement built on shared priorities, including creating new jobs, building durable supply chains, and achieving prosperity for work” he said. (ANI)