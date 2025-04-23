India has our full support, deepest sympathies: Trump on Pahalgam terror attack

US President Donald Trump has condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, expressing solidarity with India and saying, “deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir.”

Sharing on his social media, Truth Social’s Trump wrote, “The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured.”

“Prime Minister Modi and the incredible people of India have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!” the statement added.

https://x.com/thierry_mathou/status/1914725245321150564?s=46

Further, the Ambassador of France to India, Thierry Mathou, also reacted to the terror attack, and said, “Strong condemnation of the dastardly attack in Jammu & Kashmir. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. France stands in solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism. #Pahalgam.”

https://x.com/KobbiShoshani/status/1914715686355767611?t=wFEvPQbxSTTHQVDoyjrCgA&s=08

Further, Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, expressed shock over the attack and stated that Israel stands with India in this moment of grief.

“I am deeply shocked by the disgusting terrorist activities of ruthless killers in beautiful Kashmir. Israel is with our Indian brothers in this moment of grief,” said Consul General of ISRAEL to Midwest India, Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani

https://x.com/iran_in_india/status/1914716112006140018?s=46&t=TbrKHKgG29uXA1CMFN38Pw

The Embassy of Iran in New Delhi strongly condemns the terrorist attack in the city of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the death and injury of a large number of innocent people.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India, especially to the families of the victims of this attack, and wish a speedy recovery and good health to the injured,” Iran in India wrote on X.

The attack, which targeted tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, took place earlier on Tuesday. However, the state government has not issued any official statement on casualties.

Anti-terror operations have been launched in response to the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, and assured that the perpetrators would pay a heavy price for their actions.

Following the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and directed him to take all necessary measures in response to the incident. (ANI)