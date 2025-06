India gears up for grand 11th Int’l Day of Yoga today

New Delhi, June 20 : The stage is set for the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) to be celebrated with grandeur on Saturday (June 21), with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the national event from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The theme for this year is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health” echoes India’s vision of global wellness.

The theme reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of “Sarve Santu Niramaya” (May all be free from disease).

The Prime Minister will perform the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) with over 3 lakh participants at the Visakhapatnam venue, synchronised with over 10 lakh locations across the country under the ‘Yoga Sangam’ initiative, Ministry of AYUSH said.

The mass demonstration will be held from 6:30 am to 7:45 am, and is expected to witness unprecedented participation from all corners of the country.

He will be joined by Union Minister of State (IC) Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a massive demonstration of India’s global wellness vision.

In an unprecedented mobilisation, more than 2 crore people are expected to participate in Yoga sessions at over 1 lakh locations across the state.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is also coordinating a Guinness World Record attempt to mark the occasion.

Additionally, over 50 lakh yoga certificates will be awarded to registered participants by the Andhra Pradesh government, making this decadal edition of IDY a truly historic moment in India’s health and wellness journey.

As part of the celebrations in Visakhapatnam, a remarkable Surya Namaskar programme was organised at Andhra University today, where around 25,000 tribal children performed 108 Surya Namaskars in 108 minutes.

This unique initiative highlighted the enthusiastic participation of tribal communities and reflected the deepening reach of yoga at the grassroots level.

Delhi, too, is all set to actively participate in the national celebration. On June 21st, yoga events will be held at 109 locations across the capital, including a grand program at the historic Red Fort.

Organised by Brahma Kumaris in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, and supported by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga and the Archaeological Survey of India, the Red Fort event will highlight the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”

To ensure the inclusive reach of yoga’s benefits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed a letter to all Gram Pradhans, noting, “It is a matter of pride that yoga has positively transformed lives not only in India but across the world.”

As in previous editions of IDY, the Prime Minister’s message has infused Gram Panchayats with renewed enthusiasm, resulting in a significant rise in yoga-related activities at the grassroots level, particularly in Panchayats, Anganwadis, and Community Health Centers.

The Introduction of 10 Signature events to garner public participation for IDY 2025 has resulted in unprecedented response from across the country and abroad.

Against the target of 1 lakh registrations for the 21st June event in the country, more than 11 lakh organizations and groups have registered for the Yoga Sangam event at their respective places through the Yoga portal of the Ministry of Ayush.

Rajasthan topped the list by registering 2.25 lakh plus registrations followed by three more states crossing the 1 lakh registration mark.

To honour this milestone year, the Ministry of Ayush has conceptualised 10 Signature Events, rolled out over a span of 100 days. These events catered to different sections of society and showcase the evolving landscape of yoga in India and abroad.

They include Yoga Sangam, which is mass yoga demonstrations across over 1,00,000 locations alongside the national event–Yoga Bandhan, which includes international collaborations and exchange of yoga delegations, Harit Yoga—the Integration of yoga with environmental actions like tree plantations and cleanliness drives, Yoga Park—which is upgrading of public parks into dedicated yoga spaces.

It also includes Yoga Samavesh—which is inclusive yoga outreach with customised protocols for marginalised groups, Yoga Prabhava—which is a comprehensive 10-year impact report on IDY and its societal outcomes, Yoga Connect— which is a global online yoga summit held on June 14, featuring global experts and policymakers.

It also includes Yoga Unplugged—which is youth-centric campaigns combining tech, trends, and traditional yoga, Yoga Maha Kumbh— a series of large-scale events celebrating yoga’s cultural and spiritual dimensions and Samyoga—that showcases integration of yoga evidence with modern healthcare practices.

The decadal celebration is being coordinated through a Whole-of-Government approach, involving ministries, departments, state governments, urban local bodies, and Indian Missions abroad.

Preparatory activities have been ongoing for weeks, with special drives, yoga camps, and competitions organized by various government bodies.

Globally, Indian Embassies and cultural centres are actively conducting yoga demonstrations and awareness campaigns, further strengthening India’s cultural diplomacy and leadership in wellness.

With its strong foundation over the past ten years and enthusiastic participation from across sectors, IDY 2025 is poised to be a landmark moment in India’s wellness journey.

The message is clear–Yoga is not only a gift of India to the world, but also a pathway for a healthier, harmonious, and more sustainable future for all. (ANI)

LG greets people on Int’l Day of Yoga

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of 11th International Yoga Day.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor has said, “Greetings to the people on 11th International Day of Yoga Celebrations.

This year’s International Yoga Day theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of global wellness. Our ancient values always emphasised the well-being of all individuals and encourage holistic approach to health and happiness through Yoga.

“The decadal celebration this year is an opportunity for all to celebrate unity of mind, body and promote harmony in the society. Yoga is a gift of India to the world. Let us all practice Yoga for a healthier lifestyle and healthier Jammu Kashmir”.