BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

India flags off first commercial consignment of Cherries from J&K to Saudi Arabia and UAE

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read
Budgam, July 12 (ANI): A farmer shows fresh harvested cherries from a cherry orchard, in Budgam on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday outlined the first commercial consignment of cherries from Jammu and Kashmir to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The commerce minister tweeted on the social media platform ‘X’, “So much to CHEER!

The first commercial consignment of premium cherries from Jammu and Kashmir heads to Saudi Arabia and the UAE. A huge market opens up for our cherry farmers, who will now get a better price for their produce.”

The minister also believes that this commercial consignment is a significant fillip for the vocal for local campaign.

Talking about this, the minister expressed on ‘X’ that, “The Modi government has been bridging logistical gaps to position India as a global supplier of premium agri-products.

What a win for #VocalForLocal”

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the cumulative exports (merchandise & services) during FY 2024-25 (April-March) are estimated to grow by 5.50% to USD 820.93 billion, as compared to USD 778.13 billion in FY 2023-24 (April-March).

Out of it, Fruits & Vegetables witnessed a rise in exports by 5.67 per cent from USD 3.66 billion in FY 2023-24 (April-March) to USD 3.87 billion in FY 2024-25 (April-March).

“The vast production base offers India tremendous opportunities for export. During 2023-24, India exported fresh fruits and vegetables 1814.58 USD Millions, which comprised Fresh Fruits and vegetables,” according to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

“Grapes, Pomegranates, Mangoes, Bananas, and Oranges account for the larger portion of fruits exported from the country, while Onions, Mixed Vegetables, Potatoes, Tomatoes, and Green Chilly Contribute largely to the vegetable export basket,” it added. (ANI)

Pir Panjal Community Radio team Calls on Lt Governor
Over 8 lakh beneficiaries receive monthly pension in Jammu & Kashmir: Govt
Secretary reviews progress on establishment of grain stores under “World’s Largest Grain Storage Project”
Handicrafts & Handloom department organizes Awareness camp at Lalpora Lolab
JKEDI’s Startup Leadership Summit 2023 propels 5 J&K Startups towards funding, empowers 2 for Scale-up, and enrols 12 in Accelerator Program
Share This Article
Previous Article 65 challans issued as Transport Dept cracks down on traffic violators in Anantnag
Next Article Property of Pakistan-based terrorist attached by SIA J&K under UAPA and CrPC Provisions
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

DIG NKR held security review & Coordination Meeting in Connection with SANJY-2025
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat takes over as DC Budgam
Breaking Kashmir
Kashmiri silk carpet, silver clutch from Andhra: PM Modi’s gifts to Cyprus President, First Lady celebrate Indian craftsmanship
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News National
Property of Pakistan-based terrorist attached by SIA J&K under UAPA and CrPC Provisions
Breaking Kashmir