India Evacuates Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Escalating Conflict

In response to the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, the Government of India has initiated the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Iran.

Approximately 110 students from Urmia Medical University, including 90 from the Kashmir Valley and others from different Indian states, have successfully crossed the border into Armenia.

Nasir kheuhami , National Convenor, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said, “We have spoken to the students, who safely reached the Armenian capital, Yerevan, and were accommodated at their designated hotels.”

“We have been informed by the External Affairs Minister’s Office that all tickets have been arranged free of cost by the Government of India. Also, we are receiving information from the Ministry that tickets from Delhi to Srinagar are also being arranged to ensure a smooth and complete journey home for the students from Kashmir”, Nasir said.

The return journey is scheduled to begin on June 18, 2025, with the students departing from Yerevan Airport to Doha on IndiGo flight 6E 9483, followed by a connecting flight to Delhi on IndiGo flight 6E 9487.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has been closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the students and authorities to ensure their safe and swift return. Expressing gratitude to the government, Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, said.

“We are grateful to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. @DrSJaishankar Ji for their timely intervention. We remain hopeful that the remaining students will also be evacuated at the earliest.”he said.

The return journey to India is scheduled as follows:

First, the students will depart from Yerevan Airport (EVN) at 08:45 hrs on 18 June 2025, flying to Doha (Hamad International Airport, DOH) on IndiGo flight 6E 9483 (A320). The flight is expected to arrive in Doha at 14:05 hrs. Check-in and baggage drop will close at 07:30 hrs.

From Doha, they will board their connecting flight to Delhi (Indira Gandhi International Airport, Terminal 3, DEL). The second leg of the journey will begin at 15:05 hrs on IndiGo flight 6E 9487 (A320) and is expected to reach Delhi at 22:15 hrs. Check-in and baggage drop for this flight will close at 13:50 hrs. There is a possibility that the flight may experience a slight delay.

The association’s efforts and government intervention have ensured a safe passage for the students, who are expected to reach Delhi on June 18, 2025.