India emerging as force to reckon with, Op Sindoor made it clear: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that ‘Operation Sindoor’ made it clear to the world that India is emerging as a force to reckon with.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 5-day International Conference at the Kashmir University, LG Sinha, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said Jammu and Kashmir’s security sector remained restricted for a long time, but today India is emerging as an important force in defence and innovation.

He added that Operation Sindoor has made it clear to the world that India is emerging as force to reckon with.

“PM Modi’s vision has ensured that innovation and defence are working in partnership, and expressed confidence that institutions like IITs and others will contribute towards innovative solutions that will greatly benefit this initiative,” he said.

The LG said that just as Jammu and Kashmir has responded to the challenges posed by climate change, similar emphasis should be laid on nanotechnology and nano-chemical research.

He expressed confidence that with the expertise of scientists and scholars, nanotechnology can be used to develop sensors that will benefit humanity. “The University of Kashmir should take lead in this field,” he added.

The LG suggested that innovations like ‘soil sensors’ could provide early-warning systems to predict natural disasters such as landslides.

He said such projects would be of great importance not only for India but also for the entire Himalayan region—(KNO)

