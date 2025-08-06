India draws new red line against terrorism: LG

SRINAGAR, Aug 05: Asserting that peace is the prerequisite for progress, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has “drawn a new red line” against terrorism, vowing equal punishment for terrorists and their sponsors.

“India has made it clear: if terror is a state policy, it will be met with a visible and forceful response,” the LG said, calling on society to unite against terrorism.

“Terrorism has no place in a civilized society. Many generations of J&K have suffered its brunt, inflicted by the neighbouring country. Every person must pledge to never allow this to happen again.”

The remarks came as LG Sinha handed over appointment letters to 158 Next of Kin (NoKs) of civilians killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, in an emotional and historic ceremony held in Srinagar.

“This is not just employment. This is justice delayed, but not denied. It is the beginning of healing,” Sinha said, adding,

“Wounds that have persisted for decades are now being healed. Today’s landmark event provided a sense of closure to families who silently suffered trauma for years.”

The LG paid homage to the civilian martyrs and lauded the resilience of families affected by terrorism, saying their courage stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of Kashmiris.

Several families, who had long awaited recognition and support, shared their stories during the event. Among them was MudasirMajid, whose father, Abdul Majid Mir, was kidnapped and murdered by terrorists in 2004 in Sheikhpura, Baramulla. The family received a mere Rs 1 lakh in ex-gratia under the SRE scheme and struggled for dignity for years. Today, Mudasir was given a government job.

In another case, SuhailMajeed, a resident of Anantnag, finally received a government appointment, 31 years after his father Abdul MajeedWani was killed by terrorists on August 30, 1994.

Khurshid Ahmad Rather, son of SPO Manzoor Ahmad Rather, who was killed in 2000 in Warpora, Baramulla, received an appointment after 25 years.

And for Parvez Ahmad Dar, whose father GhulamQadir Dar was killed in 1996 and brotherAijaz Ahmad Dar in 2004, the appointment he received today ended 29 years of painful waiting.

“No job or compensation can replace the loss, but we will do everything possible to ensure these families live with dignity,” the LG said.

“It is my solemn promise to the families of terror victims that the perpetrators of heinous crimes will receive exemplary punishment. The same fate awaits their sympathisers.”

Reflecting on the post-Article 370 era, LG Sinha said the revocation of the special status on August 5, 2019, marked the beginning of a new Jammu and Kashmir,one that treats all citizens equally and dismantles the long-standing terror ecosystem.

“Because of Article 370, terrorism increased and the terror network was emboldened. But that ended on August 5, 2019,” he said.

“People ask me what the new J&K looks like. I tell them: It’s a place where jobs are given to real martyrs, not terrorists. Where tears are not shed over the death of extremists, but the tears of common Kashmiris are wiped away.”

He added that the administration is purging terror-linked elements from the system and embracing ordinary Kashmiris, not separatists.

“The new Jammu Kashmir is one where children hold pens, not stones. One where the decades-old wounds of victim families are finally being healed.”

Today’s event follows similar ceremonies held on July 13 in Baramulla and July 28 in Jammu. The administration said remaining appointment letters will be distributed across district headquarters in the coming weeks, ensuring every genuine case is resolved.

To streamline the process, the J&K administration has launched a web portal for assistance, including compassionate appointments, financial aid, and support services. Helplines have also been established at district and divisional levels.

“I assure every family that has suffered at the hands of terrorists, I will not rest until you get justice,” LG Sinha said.

“The dreams of your father, your mother, will now be fulfilled.”

Those present at the event included Chief Secretary AtalDulloo, DGP NalinPrabhat, Principal Secretary (Home) ChandrakerBharti, Commissioner Secretary GAD M. Raju, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar AkshayLabroo, and SSP Srinagar Dr. G.V. SundeepChakravarthy, among other senior officials and families of victims.